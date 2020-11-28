Cyber Monday SSD deals and external hard drive sales

Quick links Click on the links below to jump straight to the Cyber Monday SSD or HDD deals you want.

The Cyber Monday SSD deals will take over from the Black Friday ones and we'll hopefully see a continuation of great discounts, price drops, and offers on SSDs, HDDs, internals, and externals.

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles use SSDs as their primary mode of storage, so more and more gamers are aware of their benefits over traditional hard drives and their often more expensive price tag. However, SSD prices are getting more and more competitive, and this Cyber Monday is a prime example of how you can nab one at a reasonable cost. With that in mind, we've been seeking out the best SSD offers, as well as highlighting some impressive Cyber Monday external hard drive discounts, which are available right now within the wider Cyber Monday deals.

If you're undecided about getting in on these Cyber Monday SSD deals, that's alright, we'll explain the devices' use a bit more. SSD stands for 'Solid State Drive', and these storage devices make booting your system and loading programs so much faster. SSDs offer increased speed and performance, which means they should be an essential component when considering the best gaming laptops and best gaming PCs. Seriously, it's night and day. You can see for yourself by looking at the Series X's loading times. As such, SSDs are absolutely worth considering if your device is compatible with them.

We've got offers on both below. For more, be sure to check out our guide on the PS4 SSD you should look out for, the best PS4 external hard drive, and the best Xbox One external hard drive.

Still fuzzy on the difference between solid state and hard drives? Take a look at our handy explainer on SSD vs HDD.

Cyber Monday SSD

If you want to speed up your PC or get some quick storage for your console, the Cyber Monday SSD deals are your best chance. The sales event of the year is guaranteed to push prices down, especially with renewed interest thanks to the arrival of next-gen consoles (if interest in PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals are anything to go by, more people than ever are keen to embrace faster loading).

If you are buying for your new console, be warned - not all of these offers will run Xbox games as fast as the Xbox Series X's internal storage. That's because Microsoft is offering a special 'Storage Expansion Card' of its own. We've linked to discounts on this below.

Similarly, PlayStation users who want an SSD fast enough to keep up with the PS5 will have to choose from a selection of NVMe drives confirmed to work with the system - the Western Digital SN850 is a good example - but will have to wait for an official list of approved models.

External SSD

These SSDs are separate to the console, laptop, or PC you want to use them with. They act like a massive USB thumbstick - only a whole lot faster, and with much more space. Our favorites can be found below, including brands like Samsung and SanDisk.

US deals

WD My Passport 1TB SSD | $200 $139.99 at Amazon

SSDs are leading the way in terms of speed and reliability when it comes to storage, and thanks to devices like the Western Digital My Passport they're now becoming much more affordable too. There's currently a third off the price of this 1TB model, or you can make a similar saving on the 2TB version for $229.99.View Deal

Samsung T7 500GB External SSD | $110 $79.99 at Amazon

We regularly rate Samsung drives when it comes to offering our recommendations, and for well under a hundred bucks you can get yourself this nifty portably SSD. Blue finish not doing it for you? You can also get it in Red or Gray for the same price, saving $30.View Deal

UK deals

Crucial X8 1TB SSD | £154 £95.99 at Amazon

SSDs are the future of storage thanks to their speed and reliability, with the Crucial X8 external solid state drive making it much more affordable too. It's rare to find a 1TB external SSD for under a hundred pounds, so this is definitely a deal to consider.View Deal

Samsung T5 500GB External SSD | £77.28 at Amazon

Samsung always feature highly on our recommendations list, and this handy portable SSD is down to less than half price at the moment. If you need a bit more space on the go, then you can double up to the 1TB model for £135.01 and still save over fifty pounds.View Deal

Internal SSDs

In contrast to external models, these SSDs (and SSHDs) can be fitted into your PC, or current-gen PS4 console if they match the required 2.5" SATA form. In terms of next-gen PS5 internal SSDs, while we wait for Sony's list of approved models, your best picks are likely to be from WD's Black range which we've included a couple of below.

US deals

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB Internal SSD | $250 $149.99 at Amazon

Not only does this NVMe M.2 internal SSD add 1TB of rapid read and write capability to your machine, but it's currently reduced by $100. If you don't need that much space, you can drop down to the 500GB version for just $79.99, which is over a third off.View Deal

Western Digital 1TB Blue SN 550 | $124.99 $94.99 at Amazon

This incredibly well-reviewed internal SSD from Western Digital has dropped to below $100 with this Cyber Monday deal. For 1TB of storage at 4x faster than Western Digital's SATA SSDs, this is well worth it. View Deal

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB Internal SSD | $200 $99.99 at Amazon

For wider compatibility, this SATA 3 internal SSD can be used in a number of settings while providing read and write speeds exceeding 500 MB/s, and it's currently down 40%. The smaller version provides even more storage per buck, giving you 500GB for just $53.99.View Deal

Samsung 860 EVO 2TB Internal SSD | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

This SSD hits the sweet spot of high speed and high capacity, giving you more room to store games and media. This all-time low price on Amazon means it probably won't last long, so you'd better grab one if you want one.

View Deal

UK deals

Samsung 970 EVO 1TB Internal SSD | £274 £125.47 at Amazon

Currently less than half price, this NVMe M.2 internal SSD offers super fast read and write speeds, and with a whole 1TB of storage space it provides great value for money. If you need even more room for storage, you can also get the EVO Plus 2TB version for £299.99 which is more than 30% off.View Deal

WD Blue SN550 1TB Internal SSD | £89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for an entry level internal SSD, then this NVMe M.2 drive from Western Digital offers a whole 1TB of storage space for well under a hundred pounds, which is great value. Should you need something even smaller, you can drop down to the 500GB version for just £61.51 , saving you 25%. View Deal

Cyber Monday external hard drives

If you want somewhere to put your game installs so you can clear space on your main console or PC storage unit (or rotate game installs as and when you need them), standard hard drives are the way to go. They're generally cheaper than SSDs, and Cyber Monday external hard drive deals are pushing that price tag even lower.

Alright, so they're not as fast. But if you're after capacity rather than speed then these are still the way forward - even though the SSD prices will be tempting.

US deals

WD Elements 4TB External HDD | $140 $89.99 at Amazon

Western Digital is always a great and reliable choice for expanding your storage, no matter what device you're connecting it to. With this external HDD you can add a massive 4TB of storage for under a hundred dollars, which should be more than enough to keep you going for a while.View Deal

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6TB External HDD | $170 $104.99 at Amazon

As a backup or expansion drive, the Seagate Backup Plus Hub offers a substantial 6TB of storage for a very reasonable price. However, the main selling point is the additional two front-facing USB 3.0 ports, allowing you to transfer files from other devices, charge your phone, and even charge gaming controllers.View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Basics 2TB External HDD | $59.99 at Amazon

This Toshiba Canvio gives you a big chunk of extra storage at a very reasonable price, so it's the perfect entry level for a basic external hard drive with 2TB of space.View Deal

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External HDD | $100 $64.99 at Amazon

If you want an external drive that you plan to carry around a lot, or just survive the occasional accidental knock, then the LaCie Rugged Mini is up to the task. You can also get 1TB for $49.99.View Deal

WD Elements Desktop 6TB External HDD | $189 $99.99 at Amazon

Western Digital hard drives are recognised for their reliability, and the Elements Desktop will add an impressive 6TB of storage to your PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. It does rely on its own additional power supply, but at almost half price you won't find a better deal for a hundred bucks.View Deal

Seagate Expansion Desktop 8TB External HDD | $162 $124.99 at Newegg

This Seagate Expansion Desktop provides a huge 8TB of additional storage for your PC or Xbox, and is also the maximum size you can add to your PlayStation. It does need its own power supply to operate, but you can't beat that price for so much extra space.View Deal

Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB External HDD | $315 $274.99 at Amazon

Use this Seagate Expansion to add an enormous 16TB to your PC or max out your Xbox storage, and never worry about space again (this drive is not compatible with PlayStation). If you need extra storage, and lots of it, you won't find anything bigger in this price range.View Deal

UK deals

WD Black P10 5TB External HDD | £135 £87.99 at Amazon

Western Digital know their stuff when it comes to HDDs, and the Black P10 is a portable game drive targeted at consoles and PCs. Not only does the 5TB capacity allow potentially hundreds of games to be installed, but the durable metal casing means you can port it around between locations without fear of damaging the drive.View Deal

WD My Passport 4TB External HDD | £150 £74.99 at Amazon

Whether connected to a PC or console, Western Digital drives are always reliable and offer great value, meaning you can get a whopping 4TB of space for well below a hundred pounds. If you want to brighten things up, you can also get the Red or Blue version for the same great price.View Deal

Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB External HDD | £56.18 at Amazon

The Toshiba Canvio range has long been a great entry point for adding external storage to your devices, and you can't really go wrong when you're getting 2TB of space for just over fifty pounds.View Deal

WD Elements Desktop 12TB External HDD | £200 £190.54 at Amazon

If you just need a lot of storage without the security of a RAID back up, the WD Elements Desktop could be the solution for you. Providing 12TB of space for way less than the price of the My Book Duo, this is a cost-effective way to massively increase your storage.View Deal

WD My Book Duo Desktop 20TB External HDD | £570 £349.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the ultimate back up and storage solution, it's likely you've found it with the WD My Book Duo Desktop. Providing either 20TB of standard drive space, or 10TB of RAID-1 protected storage, you'll be hard-pressed to even get close to filling it.View Deal

