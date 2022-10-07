Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2022: what to expect from this year's deals

If you're hoping to pick up a gaming chair this Cyber Monday then you can have to make sure you're ready for when the sales hit the shelves. We're hoping to see some major discounts this year after the great deals we saw last year, with price cuts on some of the best gaming chairs.

We've summarised what we're expecting from this year's sales and also covered all of the best deals from last year. This way you know exactly what you should be on the lookout for this year.

We're hoping to see discounts from SecretLabs, Razer and even Respawn. Whether you're looking for a standard gaming chair, something more office styled or some of the higher-end chairs with ergonomic designs, there will be something for you to take advantage of.

It's definitely worth investing in a good gaming chair, for both your physical well-being and for enabling comfier gameplay sessions that can go on for longer. This is especially important with so many of us working from home these days.

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals - FAQs

(Image credit: Razer)

How to choose the best gaming chair for you this Cyber Monday

Are you still a little confused about the types of chairs available, and their functionality/differences this Cyber Monday? Not to worry, here's a simple explanation of both types:

Ergonomic gaming chairs: These office-style gaming chairs are built with comfort and longevity in mind. Normally, the best ergonomic gaming chairs will include features like 4D armrests, adjustable lumbar support, and rocking/reclining functionality. It isn't unusual for pricier models to have memory foam pillows included as well.

These office-style gaming chairs are built with comfort and longevity in mind. Normally, the best ergonomic gaming chairs will include features like 4D armrests, adjustable lumbar support, and rocking/reclining functionality. It isn't unusual for pricier models to have memory foam pillows included as well. Pedestal gaming chairs: If ergonomic gaming chairs are mostly aimed at the PC crowd, then these lower-down seats have their roots firmly planted on the console gamers. Usually, these style gaming chairs have some kind of rocking function and are made with lounging in mind, rather than supporting good posture; the kind of thing that wouldn't be out of place in a bedroom or in front of a home entertainment system rather than at a desk.

Last year's Cyber Monday gaming chair deals - USA

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega Stealth (2020) | $399 $359 at Secretlab

Save $40 - The Omega chair was Secretlab's premier model for a long time, so seeing it dip so much in cost for the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals isn't bad going at all.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan EVO (2022) | $499 $469 at Secretlab

Save $35 - The new flagship chair from Secretlab has also been reduced for the 2021 Cyber Monday gaming chair deals, and it's well worth looking into. Having replaced the 2020 Omega line, it's a step up in almost every regard and throws in a magnetic headrest, built-in adjustable lumbar support, and NEO hybrid leatherette for good measure.



(opens in new tab) Respawn W109 | $179.99 $129 at Walmart

Save $45 - When it comes to gaming chairs, Respawn is an established name. While the W109 doesn't have some of the extra features of other, more premium models in the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals, it's made a dense foam that's will give you good support.



(opens in new tab) Alienware S5000 | $399.99 $329.99 at Dell

Save $70 - This seat is as loud as we've come to expect from Alienware, but if you're a fan of the look, you can't go wrong with this offer. The company is known for premium gear, so you should be well served with this particular entry in the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals.



(opens in new tab) Razer Iskur | $499 $349.99 at Amazon

Save 30% - The Razer chair line has a lot to recommend (as we pointed out during our Razer Iskur review (opens in new tab)), but the price can be a little wince-inducing. That's why we're very pleased to see such a big reduction for the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals.



(opens in new tab) Respawn RSP 110 | $249.99 $162.49 at Target

Save 35% - With a fantastic saving of $87.50, Respawn's RSP 110 chair has some features that give it that fancier comfort factor - with an extendable footrest and arms that move with you as you recline. It's a good mid-range option in this year's Cyber Monday gaming deals.



(opens in new tab) Vertagear PL1000 | $329.99 $279.99 at Vertagear

Save $50 - Available in a variety of colors, the PL1000 features 'Hybrid' foam with dual-layers. The foam contours depending on how you sit, while also offering good support. A very solid entry in the Cyber Monday gaming deals, then. (Shipping in late December)



(opens in new tab) Corsair T3 Rush | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save 17% - Although the company is better known for its accessories and components like RAM, Corsair also makes some truly excellent gaming chairs. You can get one of their best models for less as a part of the ongoing sales.



Last year's Cyber Monday gaming chair deals - UK

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega Stealth (2020) | £319 £284 at Secretlab

Save £35 - The Omega has always been one of our favourite seats thanks to its sturdy build, mature design, and good comfort, so seeing it tumble in price for the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals is a good way to kick off the week.



(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan EVO (2022) | £399 £369 at Secretlab

Save £30 - Secretlab's new premium line of seats has seen a discount for the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals, and we couldn't be happier about it; with quality-of-life improvements like a magnetic headrest and built-in lumbar support, it ticks all the right boxes.



(opens in new tab) BraZen Puma | £159.95 £104.97 at Amazon

Save £54 - This may be a cheaper option, but that's not to say it's bad. BraZen's Puma is legitimately excellent and more than a match for many expensive alternatives, so we'd recommend giving it a go for the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals.



(opens in new tab) Corsair T3 Rush | £249.99 £199.98 at Amazon

Save £50 - This may be one of the top offers we've seen for the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals; not only is the T3 Rush one of the better products on the market right now, it's current drop in price isn't all that common. We have seen it lower in cost before, yes, but a discount of any kind is rare so we wouldn't waste the opportunity.



(opens in new tab) X Rocker Torque | £244 £185 at AO

Save £59 - If you'd rather pick up a pedestal seat, it doesn't get much better than XRocker. This particular option is fitted with built-in 2.1 stereo audio on the headrest, while a back-mounted subwoofer lends bass support.



(opens in new tab) Newskill Gaming Chair | £165.95 £144.95 at Amazon

Save £25 - The Newskill gaming chair is a great short-term option that's worth a look if you're on a budget. It might now be as high in quality as some of the more premium chairs on offer, but it's a still a good model and a great addition to 2021's Cyber Monday gaming chair deals.



Once you've got an idea of the kind of chair you want to have in your setup, upgrade your rig for less with the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals and everything you need to get Cyber Monday gaming PC deals on the day.