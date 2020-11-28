Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals: save big on a portable powerhouse

These Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are here to take your mobile gaming to the next level, without breaking the bank. Sure, you'll have to spend a pretty penny before a gaming laptop will end up on the same level as a desktop PC, but the past few years have seen some impressive improvements when it comes to gaming on the go. Some of the best gaming laptops available now offer ray-tracing, 4K resolutions, and super-fast Solid State Drives - and we've got all the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals to help you get that for less.

Trust us, there will be plenty of Cyber Monday deals throughout the weekend. However, stock is likely low on a lot of the best gaming laptop deals, so don't hesitate if you see a deal that sounds extra sweet. The trick, of course, is knowing which ones are worthwhile - pretty much every retailer is hosting their own deals. Just know, this is a genuinely great time to get a gaming laptop – if you can find the prices that are worth getting excited about.

That's where we come in. We've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, scouring the internet on your behalf. We've got the best deals on laptops with big screens, small screens, and touch screens. And if you prefer your screens bigger but like the idea of retaining the portability, you'll need to peruse the deals to see if you can get one of the best gaming TVs or best gaming monitors cheap to team with your new machine. It really is possible. And don't forget: give the best antivirus software going a look just to make sure your brand new gaming laptop is well protected.

Now that the deals have arrived, we'll be updating this page throughout the weekend, trying to dig out the best Cyber Monday gaming deals as quickly as possible.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals - US

Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop with RTX 2060 and Intel I7 | $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Dell (save $550)

Alienware is one of the biggest names in gaming PCs for good reason, but it usually has high prices to match. This deal gets you one of its top the line laptops while saving you hundreds - if you want one, you'd better grab it fast.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $699.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best-value laptops we've seen this week; an Acer Nitro 5 with a respectable 1650 graphics card at under $700. Even though it won't play the most advanced games on high settings (the processor won't cope with that), it's a very respectable starter build that's great value for money.View Deal

ASUS TUF FX505 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 3750H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899.99 at Amazon

ASUS makes some of our favorite laptops and have recently been the ones really making a positive go at embracing the budget gaming laptop mark this year. If you're looking for something that can do a bit of everything for work and play, without breaking the bank, then this is it.View Deal

HP Pavillion | 16.1" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899.99 at Best Buy

This is a very respectable laptop for mid-level gaming, and the standout is the 1660Ti graphics card. The processor may not be the strongest, but the GPU makes up for it. It's also sound value for money.View Deal

ASUS - ROG Zephyrus M15 | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,579 $1,249 at Best Buy

The reliable ASUS Zephyrus line continues to turn up great deals this Cyber Monday. The M15 now has one of the best offers available, with a top-tier CPU and GPU and more than enough RAM and SSD space for under $1300. View Deal

LG Ultra| 17" 1600p|Intel i7 CPU|RTX 1650 GPU|16GB RAM| 512GB SSD| $1699.99 $1296.99 at Amazon

This is a good price for the hardware included, with 16GB of RAM, an RTX 1650, and a 512GB SSD pretty standard for this kind of price. What helps set the LG Ultra apart, however, is it's massive 17-inch screen and 1600p resolution, so you'll be able to get up close and personal with your games.

View Deal

Dell G5 | 15.6" 1080p | AMD Ryzen 9 4900H CPU | AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,459.99 1,299.99 at Best Buy

With 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, not to mention the freshly minted Ryzen CPU, this Dell model is firmly above-average in both price and performance. Thankfully, Best Buy has a healthy $160 discount on this G5 that more than takes the edge off, plus a free copy of Far Cry 6, making this a solid high-end buy. View Deal

Dell G7 17 | 17.3" 1080p | Intel i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1.560 $1,273.99 at Dell

With well-specced ray tracing-capable laptops still hovering over the four-figure mark, this 17.3" machine with a 2060 graphics card, a brand new Intel processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM is an excellent proposition.View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals - UK

Stateside readers don't get all the fun, and those in the UK can enjoy some early Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals too right now.

MSI GF63 Thin | 15.6" 1080p | i5-9300H | GTX 6150Ti | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £699.97 at Laptopsdirect

Currently winning for 'best cheap gaming laptop deal of Cyber Monday' now is this bargain. Sure, it's not going to blow anyone's socks off but it's got all the tools necessary to enjoy literally any game - you'll have to adjust some settings downwards of course but still, this is less than 700 quid!View Deal

HP Pavilion 15 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1650Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £799.99 at Amazon

With a 1650 Ti graphics card, this particular laptop manages to squeeze even more value out of an already affordable range. As such, this HP Pavilion is great bang for buck. Better still, you're getting the latest Intel processor generation. This deal is out of stock at the time of writing, but you can still lock in your order at this great price ahead of a coming restock. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1660Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £899.99 £847 at Amazon UK

Acer's Nitro laptops are rightly some of the most popular in cheap gaming laptop land, and this model exemplifies that perfectly. A brand new 10th-generation processor lies in this excellent 1660Ti build.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 | 13.3" 1080p | i7-1065G7 | GTX 1650Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,499.98 £899.99 at ebuyer

This is an incredible deal for one of Razer's pocket rocket laptops. It'll play everything well enough, and is perfect for those looking for a premium View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300 | 15.6" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1199 £999 at Amazon

This is the Goldilocks model of Acer's Predator Triton line, and with this discount, the price is just right too. With well-balanced components, a blazing fast 144Hz refresh rate, and an SSD that's just roomy enough, this is a great laptop that runs cooler and quieter than most.



View Deal

Asus Strix G512LW | 15.6" 1080p|Intel i7-10750H CPU| RTX 2070 GPU|1TB SSD| £1,599.99 £1,348.99 at Amazon UK

While this isn't the biggest discount on offer right now, at more than £250 it's definitely not to be sniffed at. While the Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and RTX 2070 graphics card are all a major plus, the real selling point is the 1TB SSD, which makes this a very versatile laptop.



View Deal

Razer Blade 15 | 15.6" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1999 £1499 at Curry's

With a whopping £500 discount, this top-end Razer laptop just became way more affordable. Compared to other laptops in Razer's stable, this delivers a beefier GPU and a much bigger SSD, and it keeps the comfortable and iconic Razer look. This is a fabulous price for a new, top-of-the-line machine.

View Deal

