Cruella social media reactions are in: "Could be the biggest surprise of the summer"

Cruella social media reactions are in – and they're full of praise.

The live-action origin story focusing on one of Disney's most famous villains, the titular Cruella de Vil, arrives later this month. Emma Stone plays a younger version of the character named Estella, with aspirations as a fashion designer in '70s London. Emma Thompson plays fashion icon Baroness von Hellman, while Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry play Cruella's henchmen Horace and Jasper respectively. The film is helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie.

The latest in a long line of live-action Disney remakes either already released or in the works, which includes the likes of Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and the upcoming The Little Mermaid, Cruella is so far garnering very positive reactions. Though reviews of the movie are yet to land, initial social media reactions are praising Stone and Thompson's performances as well as the costume design – and it seems Cruella will stand out from Disney's other live-action projects.

We've rounded up some of the reaction tweets below to give you an idea of Cruella's reception so far.

Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfection as Cruella. Hair & Makeup, Production Design & Costume Design are sure bets for Oscars noms. Paul Walter Hauser is terrific and Winks the dog is adorable. #Cruella pic.twitter.com/zPCdFXSGL3May 14, 2021 See more

Emma Stone is excellent. #Cruella is a brilliant origin story with lots of heart. You won't be able to get enough of Emma Thompson's Baroness and Stone's #Cruella. pic.twitter.com/mUSBDHsxEeMay 14, 2021 See more

#Cruella is one of Disney’s strongest live-action remakes that gives an updated origin story for a new age whilst showcasing breathtaking fashion.Emma Stone is wildly entertaining in the titular role as she fully commits to the villain persona in a fearless & bold performance. pic.twitter.com/cK583U6Ow5May 14, 2021 See more

#Cruella is a wickedly fun watch w/ amazing costumes & an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are exceptionally evil & hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Also, Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes, as he tends to do. It's like a Disneyfied DEVIL WEARS PRADA pic.twitter.com/dUSjlVlgsuMay 14, 2021 See more

I generally have 0 interest in live-action remakes and/or villain origin stories but... have seen #Cruella and it’s SO FRIGGIN GOOD. Slaps so hard my face is still beet-red a day later.If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her sounds like your jam, see it. pic.twitter.com/CqPsOHAJnGMay 14, 2021 See more

CRUELLA tells the origin story of one of Disney’s greatest villains with a 70s punk rock style, a splash of DC comic book madness & a lot of camp. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson tear into their roles with wicked charm while the costumes are to die for! The de Vil Wears Prada indeed! pic.twitter.com/E28Lhnup3sMay 14, 2021 See more

There are 2 queens in #Cruella. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson both shine in a battle of who is more wicked. Ridiculously entertaining, this story of my favorite Disney Villain, is a visual feast of 1970s London and high fashion. The film is too long, but I raise my glass to Cruella. pic.twitter.com/EokM9AHFCYMay 14, 2021 See more

#Cruella is absolutely divine. Deliciously devilish, wonderfully wicked, undeniably outrageous. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson are truly an iconic pairing & they play it to the hilt. Costume designer Jenny Beavan deserves 3rd billing. Plus, it’s got a killer soundtrack. @cruella pic.twitter.com/N5UFEnmSr1May 14, 2021 See more

Cruella's star-studded cast also includes Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Emily Beecham, and John McCrea.

The film arrives to theaters this May 28, and will also debut simultaneously on Disney Plus as a Premier Access title. Until then, check out our roundup of 2021's upcoming movie release dates, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.