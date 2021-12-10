Cowboy Bebop team reacts to show's cancellation at Netflix

Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop remake won't be returning to the small screen – the streamer has canceled the series after one season, and the team behind it has voiced their disappointment.

"I truly loved working on this," co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach tweeted . "It came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. I wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. See you space cowboy…"

Mason Alexander Park, who played Gren in the series, replied: "A joy to work with you."

"Right back at ya!" Grillo-Marxuach responded. "Had so much cool shit planned for S2."

Set in 2071, the series follows a ragtag group of bounty hunters chasing down criminals on the Bebop spaceship. John Cho stars as Spike Spiegel, while Mustafa Shakir is Jet Black and Daniella Pineda is Faye Valentine. It premiered on Netflix on November 19 to mixed reviews – the show's cancelation came less than three weeks after its release.

Based on the 26-part 1998 anime series and 2001 anime movie of the same name, the live-action show still had plenty more source material left to cover. Season 1 certainly set up another installment of the show, with cliffhangers aplenty. We were introduced to new characters in the finale, including Spike's next bounty, and new dynamics were set up. At the moment, though, it seems we'll never get to find out how all of this would have turned out.