Controversial Call of Duty Warzone skin Roze is getting "an adjustment"

Call of Duty Warzone co-developer Raven Software has confirmed plans to change the highly controversial skin, Roze.

Calls to change the skin have been circulating for some time now. Completely black and without any reflective surfaces of any kind, it's incredibly difficult to spot, especially in the dark.

That alone might not be too egregious, but given it was awarded in the Season 5 Battle Pass reward for reaching Tier 100, some consider it a "pay-to-win" perk for players prepared to pay to skip tiers.

There are a lot of changes coming soon that we think you’ll be happy to see:• An adjustment to Roze• A significant balance pass to weapons such as the Tac Rifle Charlie, M16, FFAR 1, and Sykov• Fix for MW weapon perks + sniper glint• Change to how you acquire the RC-XDApril 16, 2021 See more

In response to a complaint shared on Twitter, however, Raven says it's "constantly on the lookout for ways to improve the game" and said that as part of the "changes coming", players can soon expect an "adjustment to Roze".

Not all Roze wearers are tools, though . Honest. Reddit user Fatal-Symbiote recently shared a video showing them getting downed in Call of Duty: Warzone by a player wearing the hard-to-see Roze skin and using the Dead Silence perk.

However, the Roze then - bizarrely - lets the downed player self revive, then drops cash, a weapon, does a weird little curtsy, and jumps out the second-story window. It is as hilarious as it sounds, and perhaps a sign that Roze 'Rook' players are trying to give the skin a better name.

ICYMI, the Call of Duty Warzone community is currently rallying around the 'FIXWZ' clan tags and #FixWarzone hashtags on Twitter to draw attention to numerous issues around the game. Players are unhappy with a variety of bugs, weapon imbalances, cheaters, and other issues that they feel are ruining Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the biggest games in the world right now, but it’s not without its issues. Last month we reported on hackers who had found a way to end Warzone matches early , and data recently suggested the Warzone weapon meta is going stale with a few weapons dominating most games.

