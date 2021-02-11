The Cold War Zombies intel locations in Firebase Z are a challenge on the newest Call of Duty Zombies map. Documents, Radio Transmissions, Audio logs and more add to an experience that already comes with a lot to do. This Intel, which consists of collectibles that are scattered around the map, might be causing some issues.

In total, there are 76 pieces of Cold War Zombies intel in Firebase Z to collect. They require you to complete trials, defeat enemies, or discover them by completing the map’s Easter Egg. In this guide, we’ll walk you through finding all 76 pieces of Intel on the Firebase Z map. Do keep in mind, it’s highly recommended to be familiar with constructing the Wonder Weapon, along with the main Easter Egg, as we’ll be referencing both of those objectives multiple times throughout this guide.

Cold War Zombies Dark Aether intel - 16 pieces

Dark Aether Documents - 10 total

The nice thing about the Dark Aether documents is that they’re relatively straightforward to collect. All you have to do is complete Intel Trials, which are initiated from the computer in the main area of Firebase Z (by the teleporter).

You can earn up to three Dark Aether documents per match, so it’ll take you four matches total to earn all of them. Just make sure you complete the trials that are specifically for Intel, as the other ones won’t count.

Once you complete an Intel Trial, head back to the computer to collect it. Repeat this nine more times to collect all of them.

Dark Aether Radio Transmission - 1 total

This one is also found at the Trial computer in the main area of Firebase Z.

Dark Aether Artifact - 1 total

You’ll find this one as you collect Aether crystals during the main Easter Egg. After you’ve acquired all three canisters, you’ll get credit for the artifact.

Cold War Zombies Maxis intel - 14 pieces

Maxis Transmissions - 4 total

There are four Maxis Transmissions in total, and one can be collected per game. It’s found in the Rocky Defense section on a table in the middle of the area. Visit this spot in four separate games to collect each transmission.

Maxis Documents - 4 total

Maxis Documents are dropped from Mimics or Manglers so keep taking them out until you have all four.

Maxis Audio logs - 3 total

There are three Maxis audio logs in total, all of which spawn in fixed locations around the map.

Maxis Audio log 1

The first one is in the village area in the Equipment Storage section, across from the Pack-a-Punch building. It’s found on the bottom floor on a shelf.

Maxis Audio log 2

Next, you’ll find an audio log in the Scientist Quarters in the village area, above the Arsenal upgrade station. It’s found on a wooden beam at the top. Shoot it and it’ll land in the Briefing Room, just in front of the Arsenal station.

Maxis Audio log 3

While performing the steps to construct the RAI K-84, you’ll be given a key that opens lockers in the Barracks area. Open all the lockers and one of them will contain the third Maxis audio log.

Cold War Zombies Omega intel - 23 audio logs, documents, and artifacts

Omega Audio logs - 8 total

Omega audio logs are hidden around the map and spawn in fixed locations. There are eight total. They’re all represented by audio reels.

Omega Audio log 1

The first one is on the upper floor of the Planning Offices underneath the table in the middle.

Omega Audio log 2

Next, you’ll find an audio log hidden among the pipes on the ceiling of the Engineering area. Shoot it down and then you’ll be able to pick it up. It’s found right by the computer with a green screen.

Omega Audio log 3

You’ll also find an audio log in Mission Control on the upper floor on a table, just left of the reactor defense point.

Omega Audio log 4

The fourth audio log is located in Scorched Defense on the roof of the left bunker on top of a box. It’s on the left side.

Omega Audio log 5

After that, you’ll find an audio log in Field Hospital on a small set of drawers in the corner next to some lab suits.

Omega Audio log 6

There’s also an audio log in the Weapon Lab, across from the station where you build the RAI K on some shelves.

Omega Audio log 7

The seventh audio log is located in the Colonel’s Office on the right side under a desk.

Omega Audio log 8

You must go through the Cold War Zombies Firebase Z Easter egg and open up the OPC. Once you do, you can enter it and you’ll find the audio log on the ground on the left side.

Omega Radio Transmissions - 4 total

To find all the Radio Transmissions, you need to play four matches total. Visit Peck’s Quarters in the upper level of the village to find the radio sitting on the windowsill. One will spawn per match, so visit this area in four separate games to gather all of them.

Omega Documents - 6 total

These are dropped from Mimics so continue taking them out to collect all six.

Omega Artifacts - 5 total

The Omega Artifacts are all tied to the main Firebase Z Easter Egg or building the RAI K. If you’ve completed both of those objectives, you’ll have all the Omega Artifacts. We recommend visiting our full Easter Egg walkthrough and our RAI K-84 Wonder Weapon guide for more details.

Kuhlklay’s Eye

Simply collect the zombie’s eye from Scorched Defense while constructing the RAI K-84.

Ravenov ID Badge

Towards the beginning of the Easter Egg, Ravenov will give you his ID badge in the village area. Collect it and you’ll receive the artifact.

Agent Delivery System

This is awarded upon mixing all three truth serums during the Easter Egg. It’s located in the Field Hospital on the table. Collect the Agent Delivery System to receive credit for the artifact.

Essence Trap

Collect one Essence Trap during the Easter Egg in the Data Center. This is the step that requires you to suck in Mimics to gather their memories.

Aethermeter

Partway through the Easter Egg, you’ll be given a code to unlock a locker that contains the Aethermeter, which is used to detect Aether crystals. Pick up the Aethermeter for the final Omega Artifact.

Cold War Zombies Requiem intel - 23 audio logs and documents

Audio Logs - 3 total

The Requiem audio logs are hidden around the map and appear as audio reels. There are four of them to find in total.

Requiem Audio log 1

The first Requiem Audio log to collect is in the village area, just above the Pack-a-Punch machine on a bench. It’s in the Atrium.

Requiem Audio log 2

The next audio log is found on the lower level of the Data Center, on a table to the left of a large hole in the wall.

Requiem Audio log 3

After that, you’ll find the third audio log in Military Command under a table in the southeastern corner.

Requiem Radio Transmissions - 12 total

To gather all of the Requiem Transmissions, simply visit the upper floor of the Data Center and interact with the radio on the table across from one of the Aether reactors. You can only collect a Transmission once per match, so you’ll need to visit this spot 11 more times to gather all of them.

Requiem Documents - 4 total

Three of the Requiem documents are dropped from Mimics. There are four in total, and the final one is found inside a safe in the Colonel’s Office.

To acquire it, you need to complete a side Easter Egg. Perform all the steps of the main Easter Egg until you reach the point with the Essence Traps. Use the Essence Trap to capture a zombie and deliver it to a table in the Field Hospital.

Then, you need to find Sergei's head, which spawns in locations across each defense area, Scorched Defense, Jungle Defense, and Rocky Defense. The head can spawn in two possible locations across each area, so look around at each until it appears.

Take the head back to the table in the Field Hospital and you’ll be given a code, which can be used to open the safe in the Colonel’s Office, giving you the final document and a random perk.

Requiem Artifacts - 4 total

The Requiem Artifacts are all gathered as you build the Firebase Z Wonder Weapon, which we go into more detail about there. You need to collect the materials needed to construct the weapon and each main component rewards you with an Artifact.

Requiem Blueprint

This is found in the Weapon Lab on the wall.

Requiem Weapon Trial Folder

Found to the left of the zombie by the tank in Scorched Defense. This is the step that involves collecting the zombie’s eye.

Kuhlklay’s Diary

This one is collected while opening the nine lockers in the Barracks during the Mimic stage to acquire the Barrel Assembly for the RAI K. Make sure you open all lockers and one will randomly reward you with the Artifact.

RAI K-84

The final one is for simply constructing the RAI K-84. Gather all parts and build the Wonder Weapon at the workbench in the Weapon Lab to get this Artifact.