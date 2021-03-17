Marvel boss Kevin Feige addresses reports of Chris Evan returning as Captain America

The internet was shocked earlier this year when reports emerged that Chris Evans could potentially be returning to the MCU as Captain America. The actor was quick to temper anyone holding out for his Avenger's return, tweeting out that the reports were "news to me".

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has now addressed the reports himself. In an interview with EW, he said: "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself."

While that's not a definitive answer, the implication is disappointing that Evans probably won't be back as Captain America, whose storyline was neatly wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame. However, that won't stop people speculating that he could return as a Skrull pretending to be Captain America in the upcoming Secret Invasion series on Disney Plus – after all, what if Evans really returning t the MCU to play Captain America, but to portray a Skrull pretending to be Captain America? Ah ha! That must be it! Right?

In other Marvel news, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts imminently on Disney Plus. The series will center on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they cope with the loss of Steve Rodgers. Feige has already spoken about a possible second season of the show, saying that "ideas" are already being thrown around

