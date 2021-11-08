Chloé Zhao discusses how *that* major Eternals post-credits scene cameo came together

Chloé Zhao has revealed how the major cameo in the Eternals post-credits scene came out. **Major spoilers to follow**
Eros, the brother of Thanos, appears in the Eternals post-credits scene sees Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) confronted by Thanos' brother Eros, played in a surprise cameo by Harry Styles, alongside Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswald).
"Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me," Zhao said in an interview with Deadline. "I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin [Feige] a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings."
She added: "And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him I realized he is that character – the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did."
Oscar-winner Zhao's foray into the MCU features an all-star cast alongside Styles' cameo, including Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Kit Harington. Eternals follows a group of ancient aliens who’ve been living secretly on earth for millennia, and the movie also introduces a new threat, The Deviants, who the titular gang is responsible for protecting humanity from.
Eternals is out in theaters now. If you haven't caught it on the big screen yet, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.