Check out over 80 games at the PC Gamer Weekender

If you haven't already snapped up a ticket for this massive gaming event in London, now's the time. The PC Gamer Weekender is just days away, and will be your chance to sample the finest gaming that the personal computer has to offer.

There's an insane amount of games to pack in, including Kingdom: Come Deliverance, Biomutant and Phoenix Point, and the chance to learn the tricks of building your own PC with ASUS/Republic of Gamers and Youtube star Tom Logan in special workshop sessions. If just playing games isn't enough, there's even talks and sessions from industry professionals on how you could turn your PC passion into a career.

Grab 20% off with this GamesRadar+ discount

There's a whole bunch more speakers, games and booths all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99, though you can snip 20 percent off that price when you use the code GR20 at checkout.