Cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal - get the console for £20 less in this early Christmas offer

It looks like Christmas has come a little bit early if you were on the hunt for a cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal: the Yellow version of the console is available for 10% less than normal on Amazon UK, bringing the overall cost down to £179.99 instead of £200. Because the Switch has been tricky to get hold of during the pandemic due to high demand, that's something of a bargain.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow): £199 £179.99 at Amazon UK

Sure, this cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal doesn't include any games (for that you'd need the best Nintendo Switch bundles). However, it is still good value because Nintendo products are notorious for holding their price. That makes any discount worth considering. Plus, it means you've got some cash left over to spend on Nintendo Switch game sales or some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. A case is always useful, after all.

Wondering what makes the Switch Lite different from the 'normal' Nintendo Switch? Basically, this is a cheaper, handheld-only version that doesn't haven't detachable controllers - everything is built into the console itself. While this means you can't play it on your TV like the standard Switch, it's lighter for traveling with and will play all the same games. Sure, it's lacking a few features like rumble, but it's also a good £100 less expensive. That makes it a good choice if you want a console for yourself that won't break the bank, or you're buying for younger members of the family.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) | £199 £179.99 at Amazon (save £19)

You can grab a Yellow version of the handheld console for almost £20 less than normal thanks to this Amazon price cut. Just in time for Christmas, too! We don't expect the offer will last long, so move quickly to take advantage of it.

View Deal

Nintendo has been on a roll recently: as well as awesome new games like Animal Crossing and Pikmin, it's collaborated with Lego to create an entire range based on the Mario series. You can check out the lowest prices via our guide to the best Lego Super Mario deals.

Want more Switch Lite offers? Don't forget to check in with our guide to getting the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite price. You can also see where to buy Ring Fit Adventure here.