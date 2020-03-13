Cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal alert - lowest ever price live right now

Nintendo has been doing its best to cheer us up in what's becoming a grim month (a Lego Mario set was announced yesterday, for instance), but this cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal takes the cake. Game has reduced the price of the handheld console to just £159.99 on all three main colours, and that's a significant discount of £40 off the RRP. That's its lowest ever price. And because each offer comes with a screen protector as well, you're actually saving even more.

However, this cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal is a limited-time gig. That means it's unlikely to hang around long. As such, we'd recommend grabbing one sooner rather than later if you're tempted.

It's good timing on Game's part. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is due next week, so being able to grab the console for less in preparation is a very welcome surprise. Not got your Animal Crossing order in yet? You can either get ahead of the game with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order guide, or take advantage of this cheap Animal Crossing: New Horizons deal on CDKeys while it lasts.

What's the difference between the Switch Lite and the standard Switch, though? It's all about portability and price. Although the Lite is a good chunk less expensive, it also lacks many of the original's features. For instance, it can only be used in handheld mode and doesn't have detachable controllers. All the same, it's still a great experience.