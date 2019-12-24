Cheap Borderlands 3 deal: Save £20 on the looter-shooter’s typical price

The Borderlands series came back in a big way earlier this year, letting both newcomers and long-time series fans blast their way across several loot-filled planets like never before for its third entry. It introduced four more vault hunters to play as, all-new protagonists to go against and a near endless number of crazily inventive weapons to do it with. If you’re still yet to see what Borderlands 3 has to offer, UK retailer GAME has it now for just £19.99.

This early January sale offer covers the standard edition on both PS4 and Xbox One, marking the cheapest price point we’ve seen yet for the cell-shaded looter-shooter. Borderlands 3 launched in September for the standard £49.99 RRP, so those that have been waiting for a nice discount to pick this up can now do so at a nice £20 saving! It’s part of several price slashes GAME is running in honour of the holidays.

Alongside the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3 is right up there as one of the biggest releases of 2019. In our official review we called it a “fan-servicing treat of a Borderlands game”, praising how it wisely builds on what came before without shaking up the franchise formula too much. At £19.99 on both Xbox One and PS4, there’s no better time to pick it up and see how for yourself.

And if that wasn't enough of a reason to check it out, Borderlands 3 also just recently released its first batch of DLC via the Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot expansion. There's further galactic adventures to come after this for season pass holders, so the Borderlands 3 fun doesn't need to end soon.

Know someone who loves Borderlands but maybe already has the game? No sweat, check out our list of the best Borderlands merch currently out there.