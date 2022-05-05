That Doctor Strange 2 cameo no one saw coming, explained

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has its fair share of teases and cameos, from variations of characters we already know, to fresh-faced MCU additions. One of the sequel's most exciting, though, comes during the sequel's mid-credits scene, when Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer is visited by a new character lifted straight from the comics. It's that character that this article is interested in...

Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie follows on from the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and sees Doctor Strange try to protect teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from those trying to steal her universe-hopping powers.

If you've not seen the movie yet, and would rather not know anything until you have, then we suggest clicking off of this page and revisiting at a later date. If you've just got back from the cinema, however, and are looking for a little context on the short post-credits surprise, then you're in the right place. Keep scrolling to see us break things down below...

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

*Warning: spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness*

Wow. Who could have guessed that Charlize Theron would be in Doctor Strange 2, bringing the character of Clea to life on the big screen? It's a huge bit of casting news that Marvel Studios elected to keep a secret prior to release, which makes for a fun surprise while watching. In the Doctor Strange 2 post-credits scene, she appears behind Stephen as he's walking down a New York City street. She calls out, "Doctor Strange?"

"Can I help you?" he replies, wearing a rather confused look on his face.

"You caused an incursion and we're gonna fix it," Clea claps back, as she slices a hole through Earth-616's reality, which opens up onto a colorful space-like dimension. "Unless you're afraid?"

To that, Strange whips off his scarf just as it turns into his cape, and he strides up to Clea confidently. "Not in the least," he says, as his new third eye suddenly appears in the middle of his forehead, and the pair jump through the portal together.

Who does Charlize Theron play in Doctor Strange 2?

(Image credit: Universal)

Created by Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, Clea made her first appearance in the comics back in November 1964, in an issue titled Strange Tales #126. In the source material, she's known to be a powerful sorceress from the Dark Dimension – you know, the place in which Strange faced off against Dormammu in the first movie? Well, turns out, she's actually Dormammu's niece.

Clea's abilities include superhuman strength, transmutation, throwing magical bolts of concussive energy, teleporting, telekinesis, levitation, mesmerism, thought-casting, controlling others' minds, and casting spells and illusions. She can also channel extra-dimensional energy by invoking entities or objects of power existing in dimensions tangential to Earth's through the recitation of spells.

As she is half-Faltine, it is also believed that she can generate her own mystical energy, like her mother Umar and Dormammu, and draw upon it to fuel her own magics. You can read more about Clea's comic book history through that link.

Will Clea be in Doctor Strange 3?

While her introduction at the end of Doctor Strange 2 is brief, Clea will no doubt rock up in an upcoming MCU movie – or television series, perhaps? – later down the line. The sequence itself seems to suggest Strange and Clea will be seen teaming up to try and patch up the multiverse in the future, and it's highly unlikely that Marvel would cast someone like Theron for less than a minute of overall screen time.

In the comics, Strange and Clea – who started off as Strange's mentee, after she witnessed his confrontation with Dormammu in the Dark Dimension – go from allies and rebels, then from lovers to spouses, and Clea actually succeeds her husband as Sorcerer Supreme at one point. While Strange isn't Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU – Benedict Wong's Wong is – it seems safe to assume that there's much more story to mine when it comes to this pair of magic-wielders.



