Taika Waititi to write and direct Charlie and the Chocolate Factory animated series for Netflix

Oompa-Loompa doompety doo, do I have some wonderful news for you: Taika Waititi is set to both write and direct two animated series for Netflix based on the “world and characters” of Roald Dahl’s iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Netflix announced that the Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director will act as writer, director, and executive producer on both untitled series. The first will feature characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, though it’s not been confirmed as to whether it’s a prequel, sequel, or another adaptation of the children’s book.

The second show, meanwhile, is a “wholly original take” on the Oompa Loompas, the orange workers at Willy Wonka’s factory. Neither project has a release date.

Fans of Roald Dahl will be pleased to learn that Netflix will adapt further stories from the author, including Matilda, BFG, The Twits, and the prospect of more still to come.

Waititi will next be directing sports comedy Next Goal Wins, out later this year, then working on Marvel Phase 4 entry Thor: Love and Thunder. At one time, he was attached to a live-action Akira project, and has been rumoured to be in talks for a Star Wars movie – claims he later denied.

It’s clear, though, that Waititi is a man in demand. And he will surely put his own stamp of whimsy and wonder on the world of pure imagination that Dahl dreamt up all those years ago, all whilst forging new ground with the Oompa Loompas.

