Call of Duty Warzone season 2 crash issue is keeping players out of Caldera

Call of Duty Warzone season 2 crash issues are keeping many players from trying out the new content and Activision is investigating the issue.

According to user reports recently posted online - as well as the experiences of our own GR staff trying to get some Call of Duty Warzone matches in - the crash seems to be occurring mostly on Xbox consoles, and it tends to drop you right back to the Xbox home screen as matchmaking finishes and you're set to load into the game. The crash doesn't seem to occur when loading into a match on Rebirth Island, just on the newer Caldera map.

The issue isn't currently tracked on Warzone developer Raven Software's public-facing Trello board . However, a customer service response from Activision support confirms that it's "an issue our teams are currently investigating" but "as yet have not been able to isolate the cause of it to put out a fix." The customer support teams are asking players who are suffering the issue to report in and provide as much detail about their experience as possible to help developers track down the root issue.

In a frank discussion of the current state of the game, some of the lead developers behind Warzone recently admitted that the current "bloated" nature of the game can make it tough to track down the causes of bugs . Hopefully the debut of Call of Duty Warzone 2 later this year helps to cut down on that kind of problem.

