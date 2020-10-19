Call of Duty: Warzone The Haunting of Verdansk has Leatherface and Saw skins

The highly anticipated trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone The Haunting of Verdansk Halloween event has just dropped, and it's a doozy. Check it out above, and read on below for more details.

The trailer is certainly freaky, with an eerie look at a pitch-dark Verdansk lit only by the light of a full moon. There's fast-moving zombies, Leatherface lurking in the woods, and plenty of blood splatters. Oh, and there's the puppet from Saw, asking if you want to "play a game." Hard pass.

As you can see, there's a lot coming to Warzone with The Haunting of Verdansk, which starts tomorrow, October 20 and runs until November 3. Expect a new "Trick or Treat" reward system, which is full of scary-good weapon blueprints and customization items. Certain Call of Duty: Warzone modes will feature a nighttime variant of Verdansk which is packed with its fair share of spooky stuff.

There's also the debut of a brand-new game mode: Zombie Royale, a twist on the traditional Battle Royale where dead Operators can eat the living in order to rejoin their ranks. But wait, that's not all. Enjoy other limited-time modes and effects in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, and store bundles. And what we previously reported proved true, as a datamine from last week revealed upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw crossovers, which are on full display in this trailer. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare store will have character skins for Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Billy the Puppet from the Saw movies (raise your hand if you didn't know that was his name). Yes, that means there will be a massive, man-sized Saw puppet running around your Warzone games.

Call of Duty: The Haunting of Verdansk starts tomorrow, so now is the time to mentally prepare yourself.