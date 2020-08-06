Call of Duty: Warzone canister

Call of Duty: Warzone canisters have secretly arrived in Verdansk as part of the season 5 patch to Infinity Ward's free-to-play battle royale.

As captured by 47zombies on Reddit, the throwable explosives can be found hidden across the map, and used to inflict damage on enemies by either lighting them while equipped, or chucking them into a combat zone and pulling off a well timed shot.

Read more (Image credit: Activision) Modern Warfare best M4 builds: the best M4A1 loadouts we've found

Another Redditor also claims to have found a poisonous version of the canister in Warzone, which unleashes a toxic cloud of fumes similar to the gas grenade when thrown, though we haven't seen any video evidence of this yet.

The canisters are just one more surprise to Infinity Ward's latest content refresh for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as players continue to try and unravel the mystery of the Warzone bunker locations across Verdansk now that the keycards are also back in play.

You can check out the full Warzone season 5 roadmap here, or read up on the latest set of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch notes to discover what else Infinity Ward has changed to the shooter this week.

Perhaps the canisters are just another piece of the puzzle to the reveal of Call of Duty 2020, which has finally been confirmed as in development by Treyarch and Raven Software.

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games in the series' history, or find out what we've been playing in this unusual times via the latest episode of Trending Topics below.