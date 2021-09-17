Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer maps and Operators leak online

Call of Duty: Vanguard details have leaked ahead of launch, including campaign mission names, multiplayer maps, multiplayer game modes, killstreaks, and more.

The leak for Call of Duty: Vanguard is actually a compilation of a slate of unearthed details over the course of the last few weeks. You can see the extensive list of the new details on Reddit, where the names of nine campaign missions have been uncovered, listing locations like Stalingrad and others.

There's also a complete list of all the Vanguard multiplayer maps found so far. If you exclude the leaked Zombies and Champion Hill maps, there are 20 total maps listed for Vanguard, including Berlin, desert, and Casablanca-based maps, and even three supposed multiplayer maps that have been remade from World at War.

Five multiplayer game modes have leaked online for Vanguard as well. There's Arms Race, Control, Crawl, Minefield, and Patrol, and while regular game modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination aren't listed among the leaked modes, it'd be pretty shocking if those standard modes are absent from Vanguard come launch.

Finally, there have been six Operators leaked for Vanguard so far. There are the likes of Arabic, French, Latin, Japanese, and Hindi characters to play as in Vanguard's multiplayer component, and each one has a unique melee weapon with which to perform brutal executions... if you can sneak up on other players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches later this year on November 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta is in its final phase right now for the next few days until September 20, and pre-order customers on all platforms can now check out the game's multiplayer mode together.

Check out our guide to all the Call of Duty: Vanguard guns revealed so far for an idea of what you'll be fighting with later this year.