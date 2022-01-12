Call of Duty: Vanguard and Spider-Man: Miles Morales take top PS5 digital sales spots for 2021

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
PlayStation Store's top-selling PS5 games of 2021 run the gamut of sports, shooting, and superheroic action.

A new post on the PlayStation Blog lays out the final rankings for the top downloads on Sony's digital store last year, with results broken out by region for PS5 as well as PS4.

The results are largely similar for PS5, with some natural deviations based on regional sporting interests, though Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Kena: Bridge of Spirits present two interesting discrepancies: Ratchet came in number 6 in the US/Canada top-selling downloadable games chart but only made 14 in Europe, while Kena barely made the list at 20 in the US/Canada even as it sailed to number 7 in Europe. Battlefield 2042 also managed to rank number 5 in both regions, despite only coming out in November and receiving mixed reactions upon its debut.

Top-selling PS5 games on PS Store, US/Canada

  1. NBA 2K22
  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Madden NFL 22
  5. Battlefield 2042
  6. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  8. MLB The Show 21
  9. Resident Evil Village
  10. Far Cry 6
  11. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  12. FIFA 22
  13. Among Us
  14. Mortal Kombat 11
  15. NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  16. It Takes Two
  17. FIFA 21
  18. Deathloop
  19. Returnal
  20. Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Top-selling PS5 games on PS Store, Europe

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  3. FIFA 21
  4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. Battlefield 2042
  6. Among Us
  7. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. It Takes Two
  10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  11. F1 2021
  12. Resident Evil Village
  13. NBA 2K22
  14. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  16. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  17. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  18. Diablo II: Resurrected
  19. Deathloop
  20. Mortal Kombat 11

Top-selling PS4 games on PS Store, US/Canada

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. Minecraft
  4. NBA 2K22
  5. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  6. Madden NFL 22
  7. NBA 2K21
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2
  9. MLB The Show 21
  10. Mortal Kombat 11
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  12. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  13. FIFA 22
  14. The Forest
  15. Need for Speed Heat
  16. UFC 4
  17. ARK: Survival Evolved
  18. Gang Beasts
  19. Rust Console Edition
  20. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Top-selling PS4 games on PS Store, Europe

  • FIFA 22
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Minecraft
  • FIFA 21
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • The Crew 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • The Forest
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Need for Speed Heat
  • NBA 2K21
  • Gang Beasts
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
  • Among Us
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

As always, it's worth bearing in mind that these results only reflect digital sales through Sony's official marketplace – they won't account for retail copies of games, or for digital game codes purchased via third parties.

