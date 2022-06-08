Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer teaser leaks ahead of worldwide reveal

Some footage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has surfaced online ahead of the official worldwide reveal.

The short clip features several shots of soldiers going on various combat missions. You have a unit fist-bumping before exiting an aircraft, groups of marines on boats, and two figures opening a giant crate. The teaser clip then pivots to more action-focused set pieces as we see conflict erupt in the dead of night. Matters end with the phrase "the ultimate weapon is team" – seemingly the big theme of this round of Call of Duty – before you get your Modern Warfare 2 release date reminder.

The clip is relatively short, appearing to be more of a warm up for the actual reveal than one itself. Regardless, it's been surfacing all over Twitter and Resetera (opens in new tab), though each post hasn't remained up for long as they typically become withheld shortly after popping up.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's big worldwide reveal takes place later today (June 8) at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. You can watch the reveal on YouTube (opens in new tab) when the time comes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was initially announced as a "new era" for the series back in April. We've been limited to teases since, though a few signs point to Call of Duty returning to Steam. Valve had a cheeky reply to one of the announcement posts on Twitter, and some Modern Warfare 2 artwork was briefly seen on Steam.

The last Call of Duty game we saw on Valve's storefront was Call of Duty: WW2 in 2017, so it's been a minute. Since then, each game has been solely available through the Battle.net launcher.

Check out our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 guide for everything we know on the upcoming shooter.