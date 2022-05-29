Modern Warfare 2 artwork was briefly seen on a Call of Duty Steam page

An image at the bottom of a Steam page has Call of Duty fans hoping that Modern Warfare 2 may be releasing on Steam.

While as yet there's been no formal confirmation of what platforms Modern Warfare 2 will be coming to - let alone a sniff that it may be returning to Steam after seven years of PC exclusivity on Activision's own Battle.net - an eagle-eyed Redditor u/Kalinine (opens in new tab) spotted a familiar Ghostly face right down at the bottom of a Steam page about DLC (opens in new tab) for Call of Duty games.

On a thread entitled "MWII artwork shows up on Steam", Kalinine shares a screenshot of what they purported had been the final picture on the page.

"It shows up at the bottom of the DLC page for some Call of duty games like Black Ops 3," they explained, only to return to the thread a short time afterward with an update: "the artwork has been replaced with a blank image (opens in new tab)".

As you might well expect, the quick switch to a blank image has only piqued fans' interest all the more.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date (opens in new tab) - which is October 28 - was confirmed in a new trailer focusing on the game's hyper-realistic art design.

As Jordan described for us at the time, it shows off drone footage as it pans around the massive Port of Long Beach with shipping containers painted with the faces of the main Operators you'll get to play as: Simon "Ghost" Riley, Captain John Price, John "Soap" MacTavish, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and the newcomer, Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

A sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Activision says it's the "most advanced experience in franchise history" and marks a "new era" for the Call of Duty series.

"Modern Warfare 2 is going to kickstart a new era for Call of Duty," we say in our guide to everything we know so far about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab).

"Infinity Ward is currently preparing for the full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal in June, but that hasn't stopped the developer from teasing out a few details. We now know the release date, we've seen some beautiful artwork that confirms the return of Task Force 141, and we've even heard some rumblings about an open beta."

Maybe we'll learn more about Modern Warfare 2 during E3 2022 (opens in new tab)? Let's watch this space, eh?