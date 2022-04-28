Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 announced as "new era" for the series

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is official, with Activision revealing a teeny tiny teaser and the official logo for the game.

In a tweet shared to Call of Duty's official Twitter account Thursday, the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teaser was revealed, followed by a shot of the game's logo, which is an M and a W with the lines conjoining the two letters forming a Roman numeral 2. The tweet also said that "The new era of Call of Duty is coming."

The sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has long been rumored - and was quietly confirmed alongside Warzone 2 in February - but now we have a flashy official announcement. Activision hasn't set a public release date just yet, but following series tradition, it's expected to launch on consoles and PC before the end of 2022.

The new era of Call of Duty is coming. #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/HMtv2S6NlzApril 28, 2022 See more

Infinity Ward, the studio behind 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the newly announced sequel, responded to Activision's tweet and updated its Twitter bio with a hashtag for the sequel.

The "new era" part of today's announcement is interesting as it implies a bigger change to the franchise beyond the usual annual installment. It seems appropriate to mention that, just last month, the phrase "Call of Duty 2.0" was spotted in an Activision job listing alongside mentions of "subscription-based content" and "always-on connectivity."

Bloomberg reported in February that Call of Duty would be skipping its annual entry in 2023, although Activision sent us an email soon after characterizing parts of that report as "inaccurate" and promising "an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond."

