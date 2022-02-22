Call of Duty is reportedly skipping its annual entry in 2023

Sounds like next year will be the first without a new Call of Duty since 2004

Call of Duty Warzone
Activision has reportedly decided to delay next year's Call of Duty out of 2023, though it's said that the recently confirmed Modern Warfare sequel is still due out this year.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Activision is planning a big showing for next year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel - so big apparently that the publisher has cleared out a second year to support the game. If confirmed, 2023 will be the first year since 2004 without an annual Call of Duty game.

In the same report, it's said that Treyarch's next Call of Duty title will launch in 2024, seemingly resuming the series' long-standing annual release schedule.

