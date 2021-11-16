Call of Duty cheaters will face suspensions across all past and future games

Call of Duty's forthcoming 'Ricochet' cheat system will ban cheaters from past, present, and future games in the series.

Yesterday on November 15, the developers behind the Ricochet anti-cheat software revealed an extensive blog post on the official Call of Duty website, talking at length about how they're working with Sledgehammer and Raven Software going forward on both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone, respectively. Crucially though, the developer revealed that suspensions for players will apply across all Call of Duty games in the near future.

"Permanent suspensions for security infractions may now apply franchise-wide, including Call of Duty: Vanguard as well as any past, present, and future titles in the Call of Duty franchise," the blog post reads. The Ricochet anti-cheat software isn't live in either Vanguard or Warzone just yet, but it's currently on track to arrive at some point next month in December, around the same time that the new Pacific-based map goes live in Warzone.

The Ricochet anti-cheat system for Warzone and Vanguard was first unveiled back in October, described as a significant update to the security of both shooters that would aim to stop all cheaters in their tracks. If you're a little confused as to what this "kernel-level" security system actually is, and what it does, head over to our Warzone Ricochet anti cheat system explained guide for a complete breakdown.

This is surely welcome news for anyone playing Vanguard right now, and anyone keen to get stuck into Warzone all over again when the new map launches next month. Cheaters have always been an issue in Call of Duty games at large, and it's no secret that Warzone in particular has struggled with stamping out its cheating problem over the past year. Now though, things might finally be changing for the better with the arrival of Ricochet next month.

Call of Duty Vanguard best weapons | Warzone Pacific map | Call of Duty | Call of Duty Vanguard Assassin Proficiency glitch | Call of Duty Vanguard error codes | Call of Duty Vanguard Prestige explained | Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges | Call of Duty Vanguard Bloom | Call of Duty Vanguard MP40 best loadout | Call of Duty Vanguard STG44 best loadout | Call of Duty Vanguard campaign length