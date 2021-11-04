Call of Duty: Vanguard cinematic launches a new storyline linking to the new Warzone map

A new cinematic sets up Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's new venture to the Pacific.

Earlier today on November 4, the official Call of Duty YouTube channel premiered a brand new cinematic for both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone. The cinematic itself is called "The Pacific," and sees characters from Black Ops Cold War heading underground into a bunker in 1984, and meeting with a character from Vanguard.

This character then reflects back on their glory days, telling the others how they went all the way to the Pacific to hunt down the remnants of Nazi Germany after World War Two. This Pacific storyline is what we're going to be following in Warzone next month in December, when the brand new Pacific-based map goes live in the battle royale.

As for Call of Duty: Vanguard, it's highly likely that we'll be meeting the older character seen here in the new game from Sledgehammer. It's not entirely clear how this Pacific-focused storyline will interact with Vanguard, but it's worth remembering that the new game is set in World War Two, so roughly 40 years before this new cinematic takes place.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches tomorrow around the world on November 5, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. As for Warzone, Season 6 rumbles on, with the promise of the new Pacific map and other content next month on December 2. At this time, content from Vanguard's debut season will be going live, including a brand new storyline featured in the Zombies horde mode. As for the cinematics, there should be plenty more to come before the new season-based content launches next month.

