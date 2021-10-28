Toy Story fans can’t stop talking about the fact Buzz Lightyear has hair now

Buzz Lightyear’s standalone movie trailer left us in awe – and that’s just the hair we’re talking about.

No, Buzz isn’t bald (or purple) under that space helmet. He’s got a full-bodied head of hair, which you can see below.

Buzz Lightyear has hair!? I did not expect this pic.twitter.com/nj6KvoBAvZOctober 27, 2021 See more

As to be expected, fans are acting calm and rational about the whole situation.

"My childhood has been destroyed," says one. "Why does Buzz Lightyear with hair feel so surreal?" asks a social media user. "I thought his skin was purple and bald," another says – neatly summarizing an entire fanbase’s warped perception of the Space Ranger.

The thoughts kept on coming: "I don’t know how to feel," suggests one viewer. A fan on Twitter also says, "I feel like I’ve been lied to my whole life." Artist BossLogic has also mocked up Chris Evans' Knives Out appearance with Buzz's face.

Good Morning world #buzzlightyear @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/NJPngMtobyOctober 27, 2021 See more

Another Toy Story fan has been sentenced to horny jail with a bonk for good measure: "Who knew Buzz was a total DILF?", they ponder.

There isn’t just follicle-based confusion over Buzz Lightyear. Chris Evans, who voices the Space Ranger, previously said this version of the character is a real, in-universe person (in the same way Andy is) that then had a line of toys made based on his likeness.

That might not be the case. Director Angus MacLane told Entertainment Weekly "In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure."

We’ll have the full answer – as well as more looks at those luscious locks – when Lightyear rockets into cinemas on June 17, 2022.

