Buzz Lightyear goes to infinity and beyond in first teaser trailer for upcoming origins story

The first teaser trailer for Pixar's Lightyear is here, with Chris Evans voicing the iconic animated astronaut.

But this isn't the Buzz we know and love – Evans previously cleared up who exactly his character is, tweeting: "Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

Buzz first appears in 1995's Toy Story as a space ranger action figure voiced by Tim Allen. But that action figure was based on a real man, who we meet for the first time in this brand new teaser.

Serving as an in-universe prequel to the Toy Story series, the teaser gives us our first glimpse into the space ranger's career, as he hurtles into the galaxy and lands on other planets, encountering strange new creatures and suiting up in that iconic green and purple get-up. There are other characters involved, too, including a female colleague, but none of the other voice cast members have been confirmed yet.

As for who else is involved behind the camera, the movie is directed by Angus MacLane, who previously co-directed Finding Dory and has worked in other capacities on many Pixar movies, including Toy Story 2 and 3, WALL-E, and The Incredibles. Toy Story writer Pete Docter is also involved, so it seems like Lightyear is in safe hands.