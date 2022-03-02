Brad Pitt goes full John Wick in first Bullet Train trailer

The first full-length Bullet Train trailer is here, and it's packed with slick, stylish action.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Brad Pitt takes on a train full of killers played by some very recognizable faces, in struggles that involve fighting for his life as silently as possible in the quiet carriage and using a water bottle as a weapon, all to the funky strains of Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive'.

The trailer follows a stealth teaser that seemed like a normal commercial for a bullet train service, with the train speeding through some beautiful scenery – until we saw a beat-up Pitt.

The film is based on Kōtarō Isaka's novel Maria Beetle (titled Bullet Train for English publication) and is directed by Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch –who also co-directed John Wick with Chad Stahelski, so the inventive action sequences showcased in the trailer come as no surprise. The film's premise sees five assassins on board a bullet train (what else) who discover that their separate assignments are actually all connected.

Pitt plays the assassin Ladybug, while other killers are Prince (Joey King), Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), Hornet (Zazie Beetz), and Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Andrew Koji plays Kimura, who is out for revenge after King's character left his son comatose.

Along with Pitt, the film's massive cast includes Sandra Bullock (filling in for Lady Gaga after she dropped out due to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci), Logan Lerman, Bad Bunny, Karen Fukuhara, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Michael Shannon. Phew.

Bullet Train releases in theaters this July 15. Before it arrives, though, Bullock and Pitt will also share the screen in the upcoming The Lost City, which co-stars Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. That film releases this March 25.

