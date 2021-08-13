Sandra Bullock replaces Lady Gaga in new thriller from Deadpool 2 director

Lady Gaga will no longer appear in the action thriller Bullet Train – Sandra Bullock will play her role instead, Collider reports.

Bullock's casting was announced back in February, but it wasn't known who she would be playing. It turns out she was replacing Gaga as Maria Beetle after Gaga had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts with House of Gucci, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci – the pandemic caused major disruption to many production schedules.

Alongside Bullock, Bullet Train also stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, and Michael Shannon. It's directed by David Leitch, the filmmaker behind Atomic Blonde , Deadpool 2 , and Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw .

Based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, the story follows a group of assassins on board a high-speed Tokyo train who discover that their assignments are all interconnected. Bullock is playing a supporting role as the handler of Pitt's assassin.

Bullock was last seen in the Netflix horror thriller Bird Box and the heist comedy Ocean's 8 . Her other upcoming projects include the action rom-com The Lost City of D, which she's also co-producing. She stars opposite Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. She's no stranger to action thrillers, either, having starred in Speed alongside Keanu Reeves – she played a passenger on the bus that's rigged to explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour.