Breath of the Wild 2 is still on track for a 2022 release

Breath of the Wild 2 is still on track for a 2022 launch, according to Nintendo's latest financial report.

In a presentation to investors yesterday, Nintendo offered a list outlining the launch schedule for its upcoming first-party games. As well as the confirmed dates for titles including Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Triangle Strategy, and Pokemon Legends Arceus, the list provided launch windows for games that are still a little way out.

Those include a Spring 2022 window for Advance Wars 1+2, and a 2022 date for Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and perhaps most importantly, "the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

This is far from the first time that the upcoming sequel has been linked to a release date this year; Nintendo first revealed an intended 2022 release last summer, and in December, IGN boss Peer Schneider hinted at a November 2022 release date, suggesting that the game's no-show at The Game Awards 2021 wasn't any cause for concern.

Beyond those snippets and last summer's trailer, however, details about the sequel remain extremely scarce. Back in June 2021, Nintendo confirmed that even the game's official title was being kept secret to prevent too much information being given away ahead of release.

No matter how little we have to go on, however, it's good to see that the elusive Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel still appears to be on track for a release later this year. That's more than can be said for the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, which is still missing a release date, years after its development was officially rebooted.

