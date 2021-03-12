Borderlands movie casts Haley Bennett in mysterious key role

The Borderlands movie has cast Haley Bannett in an unnamed key role relating to Cate Blanchett's Lilith, reports IGN.

You'll recognize Bennett from her role as Charlotte Russell, mother of Tom Holland's character in the 2020 crime drama The Devil All the Time, and as the leading role in the 2019 indie horror flick Swallow.

Bennett's role in the Borderlands movie adaptation is still pretty fuzzy at the moment, but IGN's sources say it will be "key to the past of Cate Blanchett's character, Lilith."

Lilith is a central character and one of six Sirens in the Borderlands universe, featured as one of four playable vault hunters in the original game before reappearing as a supporting character in subsequent entries.

Gearbox's co-op shooter is being brought to life by an exceptionally star-studded cast that includes the likes of Blanchett, as well as horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis, actor Jack Black as Claptrap, and comedian and actor Kevin Hart as Roland. We also know Ariana Greenblatt, a young actor with roles in Avengers: Infinity War and other Disney projects, will be playing the rambunctious Tiny Tina.

Everything we know about the creative team behind-the-scenes on the Borderlands movie is equally exciting. Famed horror director Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, Hostel, Death Wish) is helming the project with a script from Craig Mazin, creator of HBO's Chernobyl, which ranked #2 on our list of the best TV shows of 2019.

No release date has been set for the Borderlands movie, but it sounds like it'll start filming soon (if it hasn't already).

If the Borderlands movie lives up to its promising cast and crew, it could wind up being one of the best video game movies of all time.