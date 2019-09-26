Borderlands 3 FL4K skill tree: All the Beastmaster's abilities, pets, and action skills

If you're looking for the best Borderlands 3 FL4K build you'll need to really get to grips with they're skill tree. FL4K is one of the more interesting vault hunters with abilities build mainly around being able to teleport a range of armed pets around the battlefield to help them fight. That includes an irradiated Skag that pukes on enemies, and a Jabber wielding a rocket launcher. Fun and friendly.

Because they're such an unusual character in Borderlands 3 it pays to take a look at the full FL4K skill tree and get an idea of what the beast master can actually do. That way you can familiarize yourself with FL4K's pets extensive skills so with that in mind here's a complete breakdown of the all three three FL4K skill trees.

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Borderlands 3 FL4K skill tree: Hunter branch

Action Skill

Rakk Attack!: Sends forth two Rakk to divebomb bad guys.

Starting Pet

Spiderant Centurion: FL4K is joined by a loyal Spiderant companion, which will constantly regenerate their max health at 1% per second.

Skills

Interplanetary Stalker: FL4K gets a stack of Interplanetary Stalker after killing an enemy, increasing damage. FL4K also gets unique bonuses depending on the type of enemy killed.

FL4K gets a stack of Interplanetary Stalker after killing an enemy, increasing damage. FL4K also gets unique bonuses depending on the type of enemy killed. Leave No Trace: Critical hits may refund one round to the magazine.

Critical hits may refund one round to the magazine. Second Intention: Reload speed increases when FL4K kills an enemy. This bonus is increased when FL4K gets a critical kill.

Reload speed increases when FL4K kills an enemy. This bonus is increased when FL4K gets a critical kill. Hunter's Eye: FL4K earns bonuses for fighting different types of enemies.

FL4K earns bonuses for fighting different types of enemies. Head Count: FL4K's critical hits may reduce the cooldown of the action skill.

FL4K's critical hits may reduce the cooldown of the action skill. Ambush Predator: FL4K's weapon handling and critical hit damage are increased when there are no enemies are nearby.

FL4K's weapon handling and critical hit damage are increased when there are no enemies are nearby. Two F4ng: FL4K has a chance to fire an extra projectile per shot.

FL4K has a chance to fire an extra projectile per shot. Big Game: FL4K's hunter skills are more powerful and have a longer duration.

FL4K's hunter skills are more powerful and have a longer duration. The Most Dangerous Game: Killing a Badass enemy (or stronger) increases FL4K's critical hit damage, gun damage, and handling for a lengthy period of time. High rank enemies also come with a cash reward from the Intergalactic Bureau of Bounty Hunting.

Killing a Badass enemy (or stronger) increases FL4K's critical hit damage, gun damage, and handling for a lengthy period of time. High rank enemies also come with a cash reward from the Intergalactic Bureau of Bounty Hunting. Galactic Shadow: FL4K deals increased critical hit damage and enemies are less likely to attack them.

FL4K deals increased critical hit damage and enemies are less likely to attack them. Grim Harvest: FL4K gains increased gun and action skill damage.

FL4K gains increased gun and action skill damage. Megavore: FL4K gains a chance to score a critical hit with weapons on any type of enemy.

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Action Skill Augments

Rakk Open a Cold One: Converts FL4K's Rakk to deal cryo damage.

Converts FL4K's Rakk to deal cryo damage. Falconer's Feast: When FL4K's Rakk damage enemies, a portion of FL4K's health is restored.

When FL4K's Rakk damage enemies, a portion of FL4K's health is restored. Flock 'N Load: FL4K sends out two additional Rakk.

FL4K sends out two additional Rakk. Rakkcelerate: FL4K's Rakk have an increased cooldown rate and gain additional charge.

Pet

Spiderant Scorcher: FL4K's Spiderant evolves into a Scorcher, which occasionally doles out incendiary damage to nearby enemies. While fighting alongside the Scorcher, FL4K constantly regenerates health.

FL4K's Spiderant evolves into a Scorcher, which occasionally doles out incendiary damage to nearby enemies. While fighting alongside the Scorcher, FL4K constantly regenerates health. Spiderant Countess: FL4K's Spiderant evolves into a Countess, causing FL4K to constantly regenerate health and gain damage reduction. Issuing an attack command will make the Countess burrow underground and emerge near enemies, dealing corrosive damage.

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Borderlands 3 FL4K skill tree: Master branch

Action Skill

Gamma Burst: FL4K can create a rift at a target location and teleport their pet through it, dealing radiation damage to nearby enemies. FL4K's pet also becomes irradiated, growing larger and dealing bonus radiation damage when it attacks. You can use this skill to revive a downed or dead pet.

Starting Pet

Guard Skag: FL4K is joined by a loyal Skag, increasing their damage. Attack commands cause the Skag to vomit acid onto enemies. Empty list

Skills

Ferocity: FL4K's pet deals increased damage.

FL4K's pet deals increased damage. Persistence Hunter: FL4K's gun damage and action skill duration are increased.

FL4K's gun damage and action skill duration are increased. Go For the Eyes!: When FL4K's pet attacks an enemy, the first melee is always a critical hit.

When FL4K's pet attacks an enemy, the first melee is always a critical hit. Who Rescued Who?: Whenever FL4K's pet deals damage, FL4K regenerates health for a few seconds. Whenever FL4K deals damage, their pet regenerates health for a few seconds.

Whenever FL4K's pet deals damage, FL4K regenerates health for a few seconds. Whenever FL4K deals damage, their pet regenerates health for a few seconds. He Bites!: Whenever FL4K's pet takes damage, the pet sends some of that damage back to the attacker.

Whenever FL4K's pet takes damage, the pet sends some of that damage back to the attacker. Frenzy: When FL4K's pet deals damage, both FL4K and their pet gain a stack of Frenzy, increasing damage.

When FL4K's pet deals damage, both FL4K and their pet gain a stack of Frenzy, increasing damage. Psycho Head on a Stick: Whenever FL4K kills an enemy, their pet temporarily gets increased movement speed and damage.

Whenever FL4K kills an enemy, their pet temporarily gets increased movement speed and damage. Hive Mind: When FL4K takes damage, some of their damage is shared with their pet.

When FL4K takes damage, some of their damage is shared with their pet. Barbaric Yawp: Increases the power of FL4K's pet bonuses.

Increases the power of FL4K's pet bonuses. Mutated Defenses: When FL4K's pet is at low health it gains damage reduction and regenerates some health.

When FL4K's pet is at low health it gains damage reduction and regenerates some health. Pack Tactics: All damage FL4K and their pet deal is increased. Their maximum health is also increased.

All damage FL4K and their pet deal is increased. Their maximum health is also increased. Shared Spirit: When FL4K is at low health, a portion of all damage they take is shared with their pet.

When FL4K is at low health, a portion of all damage they take is shared with their pet. Dominance: FL4K can establish dominance over an enemy, temporarily turning them into an ally. If the enemy is a beast, the length of time is doubled. While under the Dominance spell, the target loses health until it dies or the effect wears off.

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Action Skill Augments

Atomic Aroma: When Gamma Burst is active, FL4K's pet has a radiation aura that constantly damages nearby enemies.

When Gamma Burst is active, FL4K's pet has a radiation aura that constantly damages nearby enemies. Empathic Rage: Damage dealt by FL4K is increased when Gamma Burst is active.

Damage dealt by FL4K is increased when Gamma Burst is active. Endurance: When FL4K or their pet kills an enemy during Gamma Burst, the duration of it is extended and pet damage is increased.

When FL4K or their pet kills an enemy during Gamma Burst, the duration of it is extended and pet damage is increased. Burst Aid: The rift remains for the duration of Gamma Burst. Standing nearby the rift rapidly regenerates health for FL4K and their allies.

Pet

Great Horned Skag: FL4K's Skag evolves into a bigger, Great Horned Skag, increasing FL4K's damage and gun damage. Attack commands cause the Great Horned skag to charge at enemies and knock them into the air.

FL4K's Skag evolves into a bigger, Great Horned Skag, increasing FL4K's damage and gun damage. Attack commands cause the Great Horned skag to charge at enemies and knock them into the air. Eridian Skag: FL4K's Skag evolves into an Eridian Skag, increasing FL4K's damage and fire rate. Attack commands cause the Eridian Skag to pull in nearby enemies.

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Borderlands 3 FL4K skill tree: Stalker branch

Action Skill

Fade Away: FL4K cloaks and becomes invisible. They can fire three shots while cloaked and each shot is automatically a critical hit. Increased movement speed and health regeneration.

Pet

Jabber: FL4K is joined by a loyal Jabber pet, who is armed with a pistol. FL4K's movement speed is increased when fighting alongside the Jabber. Attack commands cause the Jabber to throw a radiation barrel.

Skills

Self-Repairing System: FL4K's maximum health is increased and they constantly regenerate health.

FL4K's maximum health is increased and they constantly regenerate health. Sic'Em: Attack command has lower cooldown and increased damage.

Attack command has lower cooldown and increased damage. Furious Attack: After shooting an enemy, FL4K gains a stack of Furious Attack, each stack increases handling and gun damage.

After shooting an enemy, FL4K gains a stack of Furious Attack, each stack increases handling and gun damage. Overclocked : FL4K gains increased fire rate, and an even bigger increase after reloading.

: FL4K gains increased fire rate, and an even bigger increase after reloading. All My BFF's: Allies share a portion of FL4K's total health regeneration, while their pet receives twice the amount of health regeneration.

Allies share a portion of FL4K's total health regeneration, while their pet receives twice the amount of health regeneration. Eager to Impress: Action skill cooldown time is reduced whenever FL4K kills an enemy. When FL4K's pet kills an enemy, action skill cooldown time is reduced even more and the cooldown for attack command is refreshed.

Action skill cooldown time is reduced whenever FL4K kills an enemy. When FL4K's pet kills an enemy, action skill cooldown time is reduced even more and the cooldown for attack command is refreshed. Lick the Wounds: FL4K's pet will attempt to revive them when they are downed.

FL4K's pet will attempt to revive them when they are downed. Turn Tail and Run: FL4K constantly regenerates health and gains damage reduction while moving. When FL4K is standing still, they gain gun damage and fire rate.

FL4K constantly regenerates health and gains damage reduction while moving. When FL4K is standing still, they gain gun damage and fire rate. Hidden Machine: FL4K deals increased damage to enemies with no target, or who are attacking a different target.

FL4K deals increased damage to enemies with no target, or who are attacking a different target. The Fast and the Furryous: When FL4K has more than half health, their gun damage and movement speed are increased.

When FL4K has more than half health, their gun damage and movement speed are increased. Rage and Recover: FL4K and FL4K's pet regenerate health for a few seconds after killing an enemy.

FL4K and FL4K's pet regenerate health for a few seconds after killing an enemy. The Power Inside: FL4K and FL4K's pet gain increased damage when FL4K uses an action skill. Damage is doubled if FL4K is at full health.

Action Skill Augments

Guerrillas in the Mist: Fade Away won't end when FL4K attacks, but critical hit damage decreases and Fade Away duration is reduced.

Fade Away won't end when FL4K attacks, but critical hit damage decreases and Fade Away duration is reduced. Not My Circus: When Fade Away ends, FL4K's pet will taunt enemies, drawing their attention and temporarily gaining a powerful damage reduction.

When Fade Away ends, FL4K's pet will taunt enemies, drawing their attention and temporarily gaining a powerful damage reduction. Until You Are Dead: Health regeneration and movement speed of Fade Away lasts for a short time after the skill has ended.

Health regeneration and movement speed of Fade Away lasts for a short time after the skill has ended. Unblinking Eye: Repeat hits on the same target increase FL4K's critical damage per hit.

Pet

Beefcake Jabber: FL4K's Jabber evolves into a Beefcake, throwing away its pistol and equipping a shotgun. FL4K gains increased movement speed and maximum health when fighting alongside the Beefcake. Attack command will cause the Beefcake to summon a melee weapon that can knock enemies back.

FL4K's Jabber evolves into a Beefcake, throwing away its pistol and equipping a shotgun. FL4K gains increased movement speed and maximum health when fighting alongside the Beefcake. Attack command will cause the Beefcake to summon a melee weapon that can knock enemies back. Gunslinger Jabber: FL4K's Jabber upgrades his weapon stock and equips an SMG. When FL4K fights alongside the Gunslinger, they gain increased movement speed and critical hit damage. Attack command causes the Gunslinger to equip a rocket launcher.

