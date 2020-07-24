Borderlands 3 anniversary celebration is rolling out a new mini-event every week till September 10

Borderlands 3 is officially turning one on September 13, 2020, marking a year since Gearbox's threequel landed on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and the game is commemorating the milestone with new mini-events all the way up to September 10.

For Vault Hunters, that means benefits such as improved chances of Legendary drops, easier modifiers in Mayhem mode, and plenty more, though only one mini-event will be live at any one time each week.

You can check out the full schedule announced by Gearbox below:

ECHOcast Overload (July 30 to August 6) – Better chance of scoring loot during Rare Chest Events in the ECHOcast Twitch extension

– Better chance of scoring loot during Rare Chest Events in the ECHOcast Twitch extension Bonus Boss Loot (August 6 to August 13 ) – Most bosses have an increased chance to drop Legendary loot

) – Most bosses have an increased chance to drop Legendary loot Loot Monster Mayhem (August 13 to August 20) – Increased spawn rates for Loot variant enemies

– Increased spawn rates for Loot variant enemies Show Me The Eridium (August 20 to August 27) – Increased Eridium drops, plus Eridium item discounts

– Increased Eridium drops, plus Eridium item discounts Mayhem Made Mild (August 27 to September 3) – All Easy modifiers in Mayhem Mode

– All Easy modifiers in Mayhem Mode Making It Rain (September 3 to September 10) – Enemies drop more in-game cash

You simply need a copy of the base game to enjoy these mini-events in Borderlands 3, though Gearbox has promised they'll also be available in any of the three released DLC add-ons for the looter shooter, including last month's Bounty of Blood expansion.

A quality of life update for Borderlands 3 also rolled out yesterday, allowing vested players to spend their Eridium stockpiles at a Veteran Rewards vending machine located on Sanctuary 3.

More details of the anniversary celebration can be found on Gearbox's latest blog post here. Oh, and if you're still looking for Borderlands 3 Shift Codes, we've got plenty of active ones available on our full list here.

Stay up to date with all of the latest releases with our upcoming games 2020 list, or watch the video below for our latest episode of Dialogue Options.