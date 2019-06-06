That rumoured Borderlands 2 DLC has finally leaked, and you'll be able to play it for yourself in a few day's time

A while ago, news surfaced of a super secret Borderlands 2 DLC in the works designed to bridge the narrative gap leading up to the events of Borderlands 3. Try as we might, we couldn't find concrete evidence of the story expansion online, but that's all changed thanks to a recent leak – this one courtesy of Steam.

As chronicled on ResetEra, certain Steam Store users have discovered an ad for something called Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary popping up on their desktop, complete with screenshots and a direct (now defunct) link suggesting it'll be free to anyone who owns the base game. It's worth noting that it's currently unclear whether the experience will be exclusive to PC players, or available across the game's other platforms in addition.

The leak also comes with a description of the DLC, which reads as follows: "Return to the award winning shooter-looter for a new adventure that sets the stage for the upcoming Borderlands 3. Sanctuary is under siege, the Vault's map has been stolen and a toxic gas is poisoning Pandora. Fight new bosses, explore new zones, get new loot (including an entirely new tier beyond Legendary) and join up with Lilith and the Crimson Raiders to take on a deranged villain hell-bent on ruling the planet."

That synopsis gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect from this surprise expansion to a seven year old shooter (one that originally released on the PS3 and Xbox 360), which will increase the level cap to 80, and is supposedly releasing on June 9... right in the middle of the E3 2019 schedule. That would make sense, given that Gearbox intends to make a big showing of Borderlands 3 at E3 2019 this year, so hopefully we'll learn more (and get a trailer) soon.

Speaking of, Borderlands 3 takes place several years after the events of its predecessor, and we still have many questions about what happened on Pandora in the intervening period, so there's every reason to believe Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary will provide us with more answers.

