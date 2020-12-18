Another new Star Wars spin-off show was just announced during The Mandalorian season 2 finale

Boba Fett is set to star in his own spin-off. As revealed during The Mandalorian season 2 finale (at the very, very end… keep watching past the credits), The Book of Boba Fett is coming in December 2021.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 finale follow...

Beyond that, not much else is known – only that it wasn’t part of the wave of Star Wars shows that were announced during the Disney Investor stream. The absence of the bounty hunter seemed conspicuous then, especially given the sheer amount of spin-offs coming to Disney Plus.

Now, we know why it was left off. Appearing as a last-minute surprise during Chapter 16, Boba is seen on Tatooine taking over Jabba’s Palace from Bib Fortuna. At his side, Fennec Shand. Expect this to be a premise that is picked up in 12 months’ time. Boba running the rule over the galaxy’s scum and villainy has all the makings of a great series.

There have been rumours of a Boba Fett spin-off for some time. In November, a report suggested that it had already begun filming – though actor Temuera Morrison remained coy about a Boba Fett return in a recent interview.

"I’m just going to have to wait and see,” Morrison told The New York Times when asked if he’d reappear in The Mandalorian or another Star Wars project. “I think a lot of it depends on how things go with this season, but I don’t really know.”

For now, we don’t have much to go on. It’s likely to be a series, but don’t rule out a movie. Only one thing is official: The Book of Boba Fett will arrive next December.

Here's what else is coming to a galaxy far, far away: this is The Way to our list of upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.