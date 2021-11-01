Boba Fett series trailer teases new Star Wars show that's basically Godfather in space

The first Book of Boba Fett trailer is here – and the Star Wars spinoff series has reimagined Tatooine under the watchful eye of Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter.

Following immediately on from Fett and Fennec Shand’s impromptu coup during The Mandalorian season 2 finale’s post-credits scene, the duo is staving off all-comers as a power struggle emerges on Star Wars’ iconic sand-filled planet.

The post-Original Trilogy adventure is really flexing off its creative muscles too. The franchise’s Disney Plus shows haven’t been scared to take risks, but this is going one further – and is essentially The Godfather in space. Boba, though, isn’t taking too kindly to offers he can’t refuse, laying some serious interstellar smackdown on one potential usurper.

It’s the vacuum left behind by Jabba the Hutt that appears to be the core concern for many in The Book of Boba Fett. While the son of Jango may sit on a makeshift throne by the trailer’s end, there are going to be plenty of scum and villainy – and who knows what else – quite literally gunning for his position. We can’t wait to find out just how Boba handles things.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney Plus from December 29.

That’s not all Star Wars has cooking up. The Mandalorian season 3 has seemingly started filming and a 2022 release isn’t out of the question. A certain Hayden Christensen – AKA Anakin Skywalker – is back in both the Obi-Wan series and the upcoming Ahsoka show with Rosario Dawson. This is where the fun begins.

