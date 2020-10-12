Where to find the best Bloodborne weapons

You’re not going to get very far without the best Bloodborne weapons. Right from the very second you find yourself awake in the intimidating darkness of Yharnam, you’re encouraged to take up arms. The world outside that peculiar doctor’s office, after all, is brimming with maddened villagers, feral beasts and cosmic horrors from beyond the stars. If you want to survive Bloodborne , you will need to defend yourself with extreme prejudice. And the best Bloodborne weapons in the game.

Every Hunter will need to arm them-self with both a Trick Weapon and a Firearm – and we’ve a rundown of what each and every one of these arms does. Whether you want to become an avatar of death and wield a scythes, or you want to purge the unrelenting evils of the world with a rudimentary flamethrower, there's a vast array of implements for you to choose from. This guide will help you track down any weapon that sounds good to you and tell you what you need to know about using it.

Note: You can find Uncanny and Lost versions of every weapon in Chalice Dungeons which offer different gems slots adjust stats in different ways. You have to find the standard versions for the Hunter's Essence trophy, though.

Bloodborne Trick Weapons

Hunter Axe, Saw Cleaver, Threaded Cane

Can be chosen as a starting weapon in Hunter's Dream. Also available for purchase from the Bath Messenger.

Beast Claw

Can be found in a random chest in an Ailing Loran Chalice Dungeon.

Blade of Mercy

Available for purchase from the Bath Messengers after obtaining the Crow Hunter Badge.

Burial Blade

Can be purchased from the Bath Messenger after defeating Gehrman, the First Hunter (NG+ only).

Chikage

Available for purchase from the Bath Messengers after joining the Vileblood Covenant.

Kirkhammer

Available for purchase from the Bath Messengers after defeating the Cleric Beast.

Logarius' Wheel

After defeating Martyr Logarius, you can pick up the Crown of Illusions on the rooftop. Wear this to initiate a cut scene and reveal a whole new building. Head inside, take the steps up, and check to the right of the throne to find the Unopened Summons. Give this to Alfred (the Cainhurst-seeking NPC found in the Cathedral Ward) to receive the Wheel Hunter badge, making the weapon purchasable from the Bath Messenger.

Ludwig's Holy Blade

Available for purchase from the Bath Messengers after obtaining the Radiant Sword Hunter Badge.

Reiterpallasch

You'll find this at the Forsaken Castle Cainhurst. In the first building you enter, check the back right corner for a chest containing the rapier.

Rifle Spear

This is found in Old Yharnam, during the section where you're fired upon by a machine gun. When you head down the wooden bridge above, take a right. At the back left of this rooftop is a series of ledges you can drop down. This leads to the inside of a large house; the Rifle Spear can be found on the top floor, up the stairs.

Saw Spear

Available for purchase from the Bath Messengers after defeating Father Gascoigne.

Stake Driver

Available for purchase from the Bath Messengers after defeating the NPC Gyula in Old Yharnam.

Tonitrus

This is found along the large street outside Yahar'gul Chapel. Wherever you exit, you want to make your way uphill. There will lots of blood enemies and large skeletons along the way, but at the very top of the street you'll find a corpse holding this weapon.

Bloodborne Firearms

Hunter Blunderbuss, Hunter Pistol

Can be chosen as a starting firearm in Hunter's Dream. Also available for purchase from the Bath Messenger.

Cannon

Found in Forbidden Woods. After passing the lane where (appropriately) a cannon fires on you, you'll reach this large building. Head inside, then cross to the opposite balcony back outside. Drop off the ledge here, follow it around, and climb the ladder - there's a beast enemy back here too, for the record. After climbing, you'll find yourself on the rafters back inside. Drop to the next walkway down and loot this off the corpse near the centre gears.

Evelyn

Evelyn is a rifle you can obtain in Forsaken Castle Cainhurst. When you reach the library, you'll find it in chest behind two desks in the back right. To get to it, use the mobile stairs next to the tables to hop over.

Flamesprayer

Can be purchased from the Bath Messenger after obtaining the Radiant Sword Hunter Badge.

Hunter's Torch

From the Old Yharnam lantern, head straight forward into the town. Drop down the first few rooftops until you reach something of a balcony. There are two poisonous enemies here; take them out and check the little alcove here to find the sidearm.

Ludwig's Rifle

Can be purchased from the Bath Messenger after obtaining the Radiant Sword Hunter Badge.

Repeating Pistol

Available for purchase from the Bath Messenger after defeating the Cleric Beast.

Rosmarinus

Can be purchased from the Bath Messenger after obtaining the Cosmic Eye Watcher Badge.

Torch

Found in Central Yharnam. After passing the large street area with the infected mob (you'll hear something knocking on the doors at the end of the street), you'll find this troll enemy in the next area. Kill him then loot the nearby corpse for this side arm.

Wooden Shield

Take the upper exit from the Cathedral Ward lantern, make a right, and follow the tall staircase. As you head up, you'll encounter two masked enemies. Take them out, then proceed to the top of the stairs to find the shield.