Blade Runner 2099 live-action TV series coming to Amazon with Ridley Scott producing

We’ve seen things you wouldn’t believe – but we never expected this. A Blade Runner sequel series is coming to Amazon, with original movie director Ridley Scott attached as executive producer.

As per Deadline, the sequel series is titled Blade Runner 2099. No word yet on plot or casting, though it’s probably safe to assume at this juncture that the Prime Video series (which is as-yet-undated) is set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049 and 80 years after the Harrison Ford-starring original.

Deadline also reports that Scott could be in line to direct on Blade Runner 2099 – the first time he’s been as hands-on in the franchise in almost 40 years.

"We're already into having written the pilot for Blade Runner, and the bible," Scott previously told the BBC in November 2021. "So already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, which should probably be the first 10 hours.”

This marks another foray by Amazon into building out an established franchise. Prime Video is also set to be home to Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power this September, with a first trailer coming during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

