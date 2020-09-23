Black Widow release date delayed to next year, Eternals and other Marvel flicks pushed

Black Widow has officially been pushed to May 2021, along with other big Marvel movies including Marvel's Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, reports Deadline .

Black Widow was initially set to release on May 1, 2020, but was pushed to November 6 of this year due to the spread of COVID-19 and its subsequent effect on movie theater attendance. Black Widow is now set to release on May 7, 2021, which means it's officially been delayed a full year. As we reported earlier in the month, another Black Widow delay was in the cards when Wonder Woman 1984 was moved from October 2 to Christmas Day.

Because of Black Widow's shift, Marvel's Eternals has been pushed from February 12, 2021 to November 5, 2021, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been moved back to July 9, 2021 (it was set to release on May 7 of next year). Steven Spielberg's West Side Story was pushed back an entire year from this December to next, while Pixar's Soul is still set to debut on November 20 of this year, along with No Time to Die.

While it's not surprising that Black Widow has been delayed given the recent uptick in COVID-19 infection rates in the UK, France, and certain US states, it's certainly a bummer to see Natasha's story get pushed back an entire year from its initial release date. As we learned in our exclusive interviews with both Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson , Black Widow promises to be an entirely different superhero flick, and it's one I was certainly looking forward to. At least we'll be able to see it safely next year.