Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson discuss the future of Black Widow

Black Widow brings back Scarlett Johansson for one more outing as Natasha. Yet, she won't be the only Black Widow in the movie – Florence Pugh will be playing Yelena, Natasha's sister and equal. Many fans expect Pugh (who made waves in Midsommar and Fighting With My Family) to take over the Black Widow mantel.

Speaking with Total Film for the new issue, Scarlett Johansson spoke candidly about her hopes for Pugh's character taking over the franchise. “I definitely felt that way from the very beginning,” Johansson says when asked about giving the Black Widow name over to new blood. “She stands completely on her own. She’s strong and different. She’s so different to Natasha.”

“You also see the generational difference, too, in how they react to things, and what they’re careful about, or what they’re careless about,” she continues. “It’s so fresh, what she does. It’s very representative, also, of who she is as a person. She’s unapologetic, and confident in herself, and curious, and brave, and emotionally brave – far more than I ever was. And that stuff all comes through. It’s wonderful to feel like you’re witnessing something great happening.”

Pugh herself is a little less forthcoming about her future as Black Widow. “If you get asked to be in a Marvel film, and it was so thrilling and fun and exciting to be in, then of course, your head goes: ‘Oh my God. If this is what it’s like, then what else is next?” she says. “If that happens and I am lucky enough that people appreciate my character, that’s an exciting road to go on. I would be silly to not be excited by it. I think that being part of the Marvel club is a great honour. But we’ll just see if people like Yelena first.”

Pugh and Johansson – as well as director Cate Shortland, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and O-T Fagbenle – discuss Black Widow at length in the new issue of Total Film magazine, when it hits shelves on this Friday, September 18. You can also see exclusive images from the Marvel Phase 4 movie here. Black Widow is currently scheduled to open in the UK on October 28, and in the US on November 6.

