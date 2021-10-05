Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals 2021: what to expect in November

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are going to be big business in 2021. Last year, the latest VR headset from Facebook brand Oculus was nowhere to be found due to stock shortages, which left many frustrated. However, we've been seeing more and more stock on the shelves over the course of the year and that stock is very much improved thanks to the new 128GB model.

That said, the Oculus Quest 2 still hasn't seen too many discounts. While now a year old, this VR headset is still a hot item, and is very much in demand. Its low price point, simple un-tethered form factor, wide range of apps, and the fact that it has some of the best VR games make it an incredibly popular buy. While stock has been holding up in recent months, that MSRP has remained firm heading into the Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals.

In terms of specifics, the 128GB model is available for $299 (the same price as the previous 64GB version) and you can upgrade to 256GB for $399. In the world of VR headsets that's particularly cheap already which means we're not expecting too many straight discounts on the device itself.

Instead, we'd be looking at bundles for any potential savings in 2021's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals. There are three 'official' bundles up for grabs; the Starter, Streamer, and Pro options. Each of these come with a set of specific accessories to get you up and running, and this is where the discounts might start to appear.

We're rounding up all our expectations for this year's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals just below, so you can get prepped, and get saving, for the biggest sale of the year.

When will Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals begin? Black Friday falls on November 26 this year, but we do normally see offers kicking off from at least the start of Thanksgiving week. In fact, last year's growing demand for online retail, and the potential for delayed deliveries heading into the holidays, meant that discounts were marketed as 'Black Friday' as early as October. However, Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are a little different. These are going to be high-flying discounts, so we would expect retailers to be reserving their offers for at least a couple of days before the main Black Friday sale kicks off. We'd recommend keeping a close eye out from November 19 onwards and having your wallet at the ready from November 24.

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals: what to expect

This year we're expecting Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals to hit bundles the hardest. We can't see a significant price drop on the horizon, considering this headset hasn't seen a dollar off its MSRP in its lifetime. However, if there are any blockbuster $20 savings you'll need to get in there quickly as these headsets sell out at the best of times.

If you're after a more reliable path to savings, though, you'll be better off picking up a few accessories with your headset.

As it stands today, the Starter bundle offers up a headset with a carrying case for $348, the Streamer bundle includes a cable for use with your PC for $378, and the Pro bundle packages a carrying case and Elite Strap in with the headset for $397.

Of course, these are just the official bundles. We've seen retailers like Best Buy and Walmart in particular offering extra controllers, comfort grips, carrying cases, headphones, and wrist straps for a discounted rate and this is where we'll likely see the biggest savings. Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals will favor those who want to get all the extras from day one, then, with the highest value bundles sitting in the region of $399 - $499.

Of course, it's also likely that we'll see individual savings on these accessories by themselves. So, if you've already managed to snag yourself a headset, or you're happy to pay full price on Black Friday itself, you may also find savings on the Elite Strap, replacement controllers, or headsets specifically designed for the system - like the Logitech G333.

If you can't quite wait until November, you can always pick up an Oculus Quest 2 a little earlier. We don't foresee too many price drops on the headset itself, so you'll be safe to spend the full $299 / $399 before the official sale kicks off.

We're also rounding up all our expectations for the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals if you've already got a headset that requires a tethered connection. Or, check out our predictions for this year's Black Friday laptop deals if you're looking for something with a little less RGB.