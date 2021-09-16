Black Desert Online PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades coming

Black Desert Online is getting native PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S support in a future update.

Developer Pearl Abyss just announced the forthcoming upgrade for Black Desert Online players on consoles on September 15, via a blog post on GamePress. However, although we know the upgrade is coming for Black Desert Online's console players, we don't know when it'll be launching, or if developer Pearl Abyss will charge for the new-gen upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

If you recognize the name "Pearl Abyss," that's because the Korea-based developer took the gaming sphere by storm last month in August when DokeV was re-revealed for the world to see. The K-Pop infused creature battler debuted a brand new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021, showcasing its switch from an MMO (not unlike Black Desert Online) to being a single-player RPG.

Just like Black Desert Online's upgrade though, there's currently no word on when DokeV is actually launching (although one outlet claimed that a 2022 release window was on the cards). In the meantime though, if you liked what you heard from the re-reveal trailer last month, you can listen to original track Rockstar on repeat right now through Spotify, with the banger set to arrive on more streaming services at some point in the future. DokeV is one to keep an eye on, and like Black Desert Online it's coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

