DokeV release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but devs are 'targeting' a 2022 launch

A DokeV release date hasn't been revealed right yet, but there's still a lot to love about Pearl Abyss' new game.

Just below, you can check out the latest trailer for DokeV, which debuted just yesterday at the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation on August 25. A DokeV release date wasn't detailed during the trailer, but according to GameSpot, the creature-collecting game is currently targeting a 2022 release window.

However, it would appear DokeV is still a while out from launching. When DokeV was first revealed back in 2019, it took the form of an open-world MMORPG, but two years later in 2021, the trailer above revealed that the game has pivoted to a single-player RPG under Pearl Abyss. With this change in direction for DokeV, it's easy to imagine it's a fair ways out from launch.

Still, there's a reason DokeV became one of the highlights of last night's show. The game from Pearl Abyss is a creature-collecting adventure, and we can see characters summoning a retinue of Pokemon-like monsters to fight against other enemy creatures in the new trailer just above. Developed in Korea, DokeV is definitely leaning into K-pop with its sound design and music, with some vibrant and buzzing backing music.

We don't have a release date for DokeV, and we also don't know which platforms it's coming to for certain. We know that Pearl Abyss's action game has been confirmed for PC and consoles, but we don't know if it'll be launching on PS4 and Xbox One, or exclusively for new-gen on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

