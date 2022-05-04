Black Adam producer reveals why the DC movie's release date was delayed

Black Adam, the upcoming DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, was originally slated to hit theaters this July. However, it was announced back in March that it would be delayed – and producer Hiram Garcia chalks this up to delays in VFX houses.

"I think we're just in a world right now where there was a huge and understandable freeze-up when the pandemic hit and a lot of productions were put on hold," Garcia told The Wrap . "Now that the industry has really roared back, the pipeline for VFX is so jammed. Obviously all these superhero movies just require so much VFX, and we're just in a situation where the majority of the VFX houses are just completely swamped with work."

He added: "They're busting their ass and we're so grateful for all those VFX houses. It feels like things are starting to calibrate and I think you'll start to feel less shifts down the line."

Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics during the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an antihero in the early 2000s with a disregard for rules and conventions. This upcoming movie, directed by Jungle Cruise helmer Jaume Collet-Serra, will introduce the Justice Society to the DCEU and it takes place in the same DC Universe as 2019’s Shazam! .

The movie's cast also includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can control his own molecular structure, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in the fictional nation of Kahndaq, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, who has the power to manipulate wind and sound, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.