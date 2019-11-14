Dwayne Johnson joining the DC universe as Black Adam, confirms movie's 2021 release date

There have been rumblings for a while that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be joining the DC Extended Universe as Black Adam. Now we have confirmation.

The movie (and wrestling) star announced on Instagram that a Black Adam movie is on the way, with a release date set for 22 December 2021. See the announcement post below.

Black Adam is a super villain in the DC universe and a recurring enemy of Shazam, though he made his debut as a one-off character in the 1940s when Shazam was known as Captain Marvel. In his debut he was depicted as a corrupt ancient Egyptian named Teth-Adam who found his way into modern times to challenge Captain Marvel (Black Adam is considered his predecessor) and the Marvel Family. He was redefined as more of an antihero in later comics, but still frequently butts heads with Shazam. The two have almost identical powers, making him a formidable foe, though Black Adam's evil meter has turned down a bit: he used to want world domination, but settled for having his own country.

Johnson has been in talks to play Black Adam for a lot longer than you'd think - he first signed on with Warner Bros. back in November of 2007 to play him in what was meant to be a Shazam movie. New Line Cinema was meant to develop the film with Peter Segal (The Longest Yard) in the director's seat. They shelved the film in 2009, just missing the superhero boom that Marvel would ultimately enjoy.

Johnson has frequently voiced his excitement regarding the Black Adam character, so this should be a good one. Plus, who doesn't want to watch The Rock be bad?

Shazam! We've got some great Black Friday game deals in store for you.