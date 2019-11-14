Popular

Dwayne Johnson joining the DC universe as Black Adam, confirms movie's 2021 release date

By

Dwayne Johnson will play the Shazam villain Black Adam in an upcoming solo movie

(Image credit: Universal)

There have been rumblings for a while that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be joining the DC Extended Universe as Black Adam. Now we have confirmation.

The movie (and wrestling) star announced on Instagram that a Black Adam movie is on the way, with a release date set for 22 December 2021. See the announcement post below.

The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration. therock

A photo posted by @therock on Nov 14, 2019 at 9:06am PST

Black Adam is a super villain in the DC universe and a recurring enemy of Shazam, though he made his debut as a one-off character in the 1940s when Shazam was known as Captain Marvel. In his debut he was depicted as a corrupt ancient Egyptian named Teth-Adam who found his way into modern times to challenge Captain Marvel (Black Adam is considered his predecessor) and the Marvel Family. He was redefined as more of an antihero in later comics, but still frequently butts heads with Shazam. The two have almost identical powers, making him a formidable foe, though Black Adam's evil meter has turned down a bit: he used to want world domination, but settled for having his own country.

Johnson has been in talks to play Black Adam for a lot longer than you'd think -  he first signed on with Warner Bros. back in November of 2007 to play him in what was meant to be a Shazam movie. New Line Cinema was meant to develop the film with Peter Segal (The Longest Yard) in the director's seat. They shelved the film in 2009, just missing the superhero boom that Marvel would ultimately enjoy. 

Johnson has frequently voiced his excitement regarding the Black Adam character, so this should be a good one. Plus, who doesn't want to watch The Rock be bad?

Shazam! We've got some great Black Friday game deals in store for you. 

Jack Shepherd

I'm the Entertainment Editor over here at GamesRadar+, bringing you all the latest movie and TV news, reviews and features. I look after all the Total Film and SFX articles that end up on the website and am in charge of their Twitter accounts. So if you see one of them suddenly Tweeting about Lord of the Rings being the best movie series of all time, that's probably me...