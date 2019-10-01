New Birds of Prey trailer hammers home Harley Quinn's riotous return

We've had teasers and cinema-only trailers. Now, the first full Birds of Prey trailer is finally here, and available to watch below in all its resplendent glory. It features Margot Robbie at Harley Quinn, as well as her very own girl gang: Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montaya, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, among others.

Emancipate THIS. #BirdsOfPrey in theaters 2.7.20 pic.twitter.com/Y08tle7KdpOctober 1, 2019

News flash: Harley has broken up with Jared Leto's Joker. As revealed during the new Birds of Prey trailer, she's going solo and breaking off the shackles of Mistah J. In his place comes the titular group, who are up against Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and his heavies.

This Birds of Prey trailer continues the colourful, anarchic feel of the previous teaser which was tacked on to It: Chapter 2 screenings. That featured lightning-quick shots of the Birds of Prey, alongside a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Ewan McGregor's Black Mask. Harley even squeezes in a jab at both Joker and Pennywise, saying that she's "so sick of clowns." Now, we have a much fuller look at the glitz and glam of the Suicide Squad spin-off.

It also follows on from yesterday's pre-trailer reveal, which saw five character posters unveiled, as well as a brief scene (taken from today's trailer) showing Harley laying the smackdown with her trusty hammer.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), to give the movie its full title, will release in cinemas on February 7, 2020.

For more comic book action, check out our ranking of the 25 best superhero movies.