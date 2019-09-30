New Harley Quinn posters and a brief clip tease the official Birds of Prey trailer

Our favorite queens of crime are finally getting a trailer. A flurry of social media posts revealed that a full Birds of Prey trailer will debut tomorrow, October 1. The official Birds of Prey Twitter account tweeted "In the mood for mayhem?" before dropping five brand-new movie posters, all featuring Harley Quinn in a sea of vibrant colors.

Another version of each of the five new images was posted immediately after - it looks like "someone" punched or kicked through the posters, and words fill the empty space in the middle. The posters, when read in order, say "Proudly presenting the World Premiere of our very own TRAILER! 10.01 (so watch it!)"

After all the images, which include Harley chilling on a couch with a hyena and the film's title getting a cute "BOP" shortening, the Birds of Prey Twitter account then posted a brief clip with the caption "Let's launch this sh*t. #BirdsofPrey trailer drops 10/01". Check it out below.

Let’s launch this sh*t. #BirdsOfPrey Trailer drops 10/1. pic.twitter.com/aWSeX93SfgSeptember 30, 2019

The clip features Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), Renne Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) looking down at someone that Harley has probably just knocked out cold with her hammer. The film will also feature Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask.

Birds of Prey is hitting theaters on February 7, 2020. Expect there to be lots of glitter, clashing colors, and sassy gum-popping. Sign me up.