BioShock: The Collection has been rated for Nintendo Switch in Taiwan, suggesting an official port of the remastered FPS trilogy is on the way for the portable system.

As first discovered by Lootpots, separate Nintendo Switch listings for BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock: Infinite can be found on the Taiwanese ratings board's website, though all remain without a specified date.

BioShock: The Collection originally released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2016, and contained remastered versions of the entire trilogy in publisher 2K's acclaimed franchise, alongside all previously released DLC, story-based or otherwise.

As it happens, 2K recently announced the opening of a new studio, Cloud Chamber, which will be working specifically on a new entry in the BioShock saga, so perhaps a Switch port has been considered a strong way to regenerate appetite and tide people over until that new title eventually launches.

We've reached out to 2K for comment, and haven't heard anything back, but hopefully we'll hear something more official soon.

