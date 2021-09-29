Billie Piper reveals she's open to returning to Doctor Who if the circumstances are right

Billie Piper has revealed that she would be open to returning to Doctor Who if the circumstances and the story were right.

She played Rose Tyler in Doctor Who between 2005 and 2006 in the first two seasons of the show's relaunch, alongside Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor and David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor.

"Would I ever go back? I think if the circumstances and the story were right," Piper said in a Cameo video recorded for a fan (via Collider ). "I feel like I’ve had enough time away from it to really, really want back in on it. I feel like my kids are at a good age and may appreciate that too, which is often my incentive to do anything."

If she ever did return to the sci-fi series, she wouldn't be the first familiar face to make a reappearance – Russell T. Davies is set to return as showrunner to mark Doctor Who's 60th anniversary. He was responsible for the show's revival in 2005 and helmed proceedings until 2009, when he stepped down and was replaced by Steven Moffat.

Since her time on Doctor Who, Piper has appeared in shows like Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Penny Dreadful, and, most recently, I Hate Suzie. She turned her hand to writing and directing in 2019 with Rare Beasts, which she also starred in alongside Lily James and David Thewlis and she can next be seen in the Lena Dunham-directed comedy Catherine, Called Birdy